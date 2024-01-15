Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Makaravilakku 2024: Sabarimala to witness 'Makara Jyothi' today; preparations completed

    Sabarimala Ayyappa temple is all set to witness the sacred Makarajyoti at Ponnambalamedu today. The security arrangement has been strengthened, as more than one lakh people will be in Sannidhanam to watch Makaravilakku darshan.

    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Jan 15, 2024, 8:52 AM IST

    Pathanamthitta: Sabarimala Ayyappa temple is all set to witness the sacred Makara Jyothi at Ponnambalamedu today. The Makara Sankrama pooja was held at 2:45 am today at Sabarimala. The Thiruvabharana procession from Pandalam Palace will reach Sannidhanam today. Later, the deeparadhana will be held. The devotees flock in and around to see Makarajyoti at Sannidhanam.

    The security arrangement has been strengthened, as more than one lakh people will be in Sannidhanam to have the darshan of Makaravilakku.. There are 10 viewpoints to see Makarajyoti.  The facilities of darshan have also been arranged at Pulimedu, Parunthumpara, and Panchalimedu. Around 1400 policemen, under the leadership of eight DySPs, will be assigned for security in different parts of the districts. The drone surveillance will take place in Pullumedu. The devotees are allowed to enter Pullumedu only till 2 pm. The devotees are not allowed to go to Sannidhanam after seeing the Makarajyothi.

    Meanwhile, around 50,000 people can book for darshan on 16 January and 60,000 people per day from January 17 to January 20 through virtual booking. The Travancore Devaswom Board President PS Prashant informed that spot booking will be allowed only in three centers namely Pampa, Nilakkal, and Vandiperiyar these days.

