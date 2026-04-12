Shimla police conducted a major anti-narcotics operation in Narkanda, arresting three Nepalese nationals. They seized 9.28 kilograms of opium and Rs 12 lakh in cash from an Innova vehicle. A case has been registered under the NDPS Act.

In a major anti-narcotics operation, Shimla district police arrested three persons and recovered 9.28 kilograms of opium along with Rs 12 lakh in cash during a naka operation in the Narkanda area.

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Acting on specific intelligence inputs, a team of the Detection Cell, Rampur, intercepted an Innova vehicle during a naka in Narkanda and, upon search conducted in the presence of independent witnesses, recovered 9.28 kilograms of opium and Rs 12 lakh in cash from the possession of three Nepalese nationals, who were immediately taken into custody. The arrested accused have been identified as N Bahadur alias Raju, son of Ravi Lal, aged 41 years, Chakra Bahadur, son of Purna Bahadur, aged 25 years, and Mohan Sahi, son of Chakra Bahadur Shahi, aged 44 years, all residents of different areas in Nepal. Police have registered a case under Sections 18 and 29 of the NDPS Act at Police Station Kumarsain, and further investigation is underway to trace backward linkages and uncover the larger drug trafficking network associated with the case.

Significant Breakthrough in Anti-Drug Drive

The superintendent of Shimla district police, Gaurav Singh, said that the Shimla police is taking strict action against those who are involved in drug trafficking. "This seizure of over 9 kilograms of opium marks a significant breakthrough in our ongoing drive against drug trafficking, and we are intensifying efforts to identify and dismantle the entire network behind it," Singh said, adding that strict action will continue against all those involved in the narcotics trade.

Sustained Crackdown on Drug Trafficking

Earlier on March 2, the Shimla District Police intensified their crackdown on drug trafficking under the 'Zero Tolerance Against Drug Abuse (Chitta)' mission, registering seven cases and arresting twelve individuals within a span of one week. As part of a sustained anti-narcotics campaign aimed at safeguarding the youth, the Shimla Police conducted special operations between February 21 and February 28, during which approximately 50 grams of heroin (commonly known as chitta) were seized across different parts of the district. The cases were registered at Police Stations Chirgaon, New Shimla, Baluganj, and Deha, reflecting coordinated enforcement across urban and rural jurisdictions.

Shimla Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh stated, "Shimla Police are firmly committed to a zero-tolerance policy against drug abuse. Our continuous special drives are aimed at dismantling drug networks and protecting the youth of the district. We appeal to the public to cooperate and share any information related to drug trafficking. The identity of informants will be kept strictly confidential."