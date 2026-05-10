A major fire broke out at a scrap factory in Anantnag's Mirbazar area, near the National Highway, causing panic. Fire and Emergency Services are at the scene. No loss of life or injuries have been reported so far. The cause is unknown.

A major fire erupted at a scrap factory in the Mirbazar area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Sunday, leading to widespread panic among locals. The incident occurred near the National Highway, where thick smoke and high flames were visible from a distance, affecting movement in the vicinity.

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According to the Kulgam Police, a massive fire broke out at a scrap factory in Mirbazar on Sunday, triggering panic in the locality near the National Highway.

As per the Reports, soon after the fire erupted, teams from Fire and Emergency Services rushed to the spot and launched firefighting operations to bring the blaze under control.

Eyewitnesses said huge flames and thick clouds of smoke were seen rising from the factory premises, causing concern among nearby residents and commuters on the highway. Officials said "fire tenders are on the job and efforts are underway to prevent the flames from spreading to adjoining structures. The cause of the fire was not immediately known."

Kulgam Police stated that no reports of any loss of life or injuries were received till the filing of this report. Further details are awaited.

Other Recent Fire Incidents in J&K

Earlier, a fire broke out at Laripora in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam involving three structures of Asal Resort and one vehicle. Fire and Emergency Range Kashmir shared a video of the incident. The situation was brought under control, and no casualties were reported.

In February, a massive fire broke out in Srinagar's Nowhatta area, gutting several houses, officials said. The fire broke out on Feb 6, 2026, at night. The fire spread quickly in the densely populated area, but Fire and Emergency Services brought it under control. Videos shared by Srinagar Fire and Emergency Department showed partially burnt houses with a thick cloud of smoke billowing in the air. The exact cause of the fire was unknown; no loss of life or serious injuries to residents were reported. (ANI)