    Major expansion planned at Sangam bank: Yogi govt to invest Rs 20 crores in river dredging

    The Yogi government is investing Rs 20 crore to expand the Sangam's circulation area for Mahakumbh 2025. This project addresses the 60% land reduction caused by Ganga river erosion since 2019, based on IIT Guwahati expert recommendations.

    Major expansion planned at Sangam bank: Yogi govt to invest Rs 20 crores in river dredging gwc
    First Published Oct 18, 2024, 11:12 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 18, 2024, 11:12 PM IST

    In preparation for the massive influx of devotees arriving for the Mahakumbh 2025,  the Yogi government has initiated efforts to expand the circulation area along the banks of the Sangam. Approximately Rs 20 crore will be allocated for river channelization and dredging at Sangam Nose during the 2024-25 financial year. The Irrigation and Water Resources Department is fully prepared for the project, having already received in-principle approval from the government.

    Due to ongoing erosion, the land available along the banks of the Sangam has decreased by 60% compared to 2019. Between 2019 and 2024, the Ganga River has shifted approximately 200 to 500 meters from its right bank, significantly reducing the land area. In response, the Mela Administration and the Irrigation and Water Resources Department are taking action based on recommendations from IIT Guwahati experts.

    To increase the circulation area from Shastri Bridge to Sangam Nose on the Ganga's right bank, several measures have been proposed by the Irrigation Department, in line with expert advice. 

    The channelization work carried out before the flood will be expanded from approximately 150 meters to 175 meters using dredging machines. The dredging work will be undertaken by the Mechanical Division, with the extracted material being used to reinforce the embankment and enlarge the circulation area. The estimated cost for this aspect of the project is over ₹6.34 crore.

    In addition, geo-bag bank pavement work is planned along the right bank of the river, and a launching apron (1x8 meters) will be installed using geo bags in a nylon crate. The embankment layer will incorporate geo-grid materials rated at 200 and 100 MT per square meter. This part of the project is expected to cost around ₹10.24 crore.

    The government has instructed the Irrigation Department to draft a proposal and submit it to the Department of Urban Development for approval, with the Department of Urban Development tasked to ensure further action.

