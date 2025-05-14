DRI and Mumbai Police seized narcotic drugs worth over Rs 16 crore in separate operations in Pune and Mumbai, arresting four individuals under the NDPS Act.

In two separate operations, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and Mumbai Police have seized narcotic substances worth over Rs 16 crore and arrested four individuals, officials said.

In the first case, the DRI's Mumbai Zonal Unit seized drugs worth around Rs 10.3 crore at the Pune airport and in Mumbai. Acting on a tip-off, officials intercepted two passengers arriving in Pune from Bangkok on Monday. During a baggage check, they found airtight pouches containing 9.86 kg of hydroponic weed, a high-grade variant of marijuana.

“In a follow-up operation in Mumbai, a man who was to receive the drugs was arrested. The search at his premises led to the recovery of 478 gm of narcotic substances, including hashish and hydroponic weed,” the DRI said in a release.

All three individuals involved in the operation — whose identities have not been disclosed — were arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Mephedrone and Other Drugs Seized

In a separate case in Mumbai, the Shivaji Nagar police on Tuesday night raided a house in the Govandi area and seized drugs worth more than Rs 6 crore. A 23-year-old man, identified as Salman Shaikh, was arrested.

“Based on a tip-off, the police conducted a raid at Shaikh's house. During the operation, three kilograms of mephedrone or MD drug worth Rs 6 crore, 12 kilograms of ganja valued at Rs 2.40 lakh, 36 bottles of codeine phosphate (Corex) of Rs 18,000 and Rs 1.30 lakh cash — collectively worth Rs 6,03,88,000, were recovered from there,” an official from Shivaji Nagar police station said.

Shaikh was arrested under relevant sections of the NDPS Act. Authorities are currently investigating the source of the drugs, the official added.