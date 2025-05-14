A pro-Palestine protest outside a pizza outlet in Pune led to clashes with Hindutva activists. Police filed cross FIRs, with accusations against protesters promoting Hamas and Hindutva activists for assaulting them. Investigations are ongoing.

Pune: A protest staged by members of a pro-Palestine group outside a popular pizza chain outlet in the Karvenagar area in Pune on May 8 has sparked clashes with Hindutva activists, resulting in police action and the filing of multiple cases.

The protesters, reportedly members of the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) India group, were seen holding pro-Palestine posters in the vicinity of the pizza outlet, which prompted a response from Hindutva activists. Tensions escalated when both groups clashed, leading to the filing of cross FIRs at the Warje-Malwadi police station.

According to the police, BDS India members, including Sasmit Rao, Kamal Shah, Swapnaja Limkar, and Lalita Tangirala, are accused of promoting organisations like Hamas through their protest. They are also alleged to have attempted to create communal disharmony by staging the demonstration. As a result, a case has been registered against them for their actions.

On the other hand, a separate case has been filed against Hindutva activists who were accused of assaulting the pro-Palestine protesters during the demonstration. The police are investigating the incident and gathering evidence from both sides.

This protest, which drew attention due to the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict, has sparked tensions in the area, as it was followed by violent clashes between two opposing groups with strong political ideologies. The police have stepped in to maintain order and prevent further escalation.

The incident has highlighted the sensitive nature of such protests and the potential for clashes when differing political groups come into direct conflict. Authorities have urged the public to remain calm and respect each other's views while adhering to the law.

Further investigation is underway to determine the full details of the incident, and police are expected to take appropriate action based on the evidence gathered.