A fire at the Hyderabad Forensic Science Lab was quickly controlled, but sparked a political row. The opposition BRS alleged a conspiracy to destroy evidence in the 'vote-for-note' case, a claim police have since refuted, assuring a fair probe.

Director of the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), Shikha Goel, on Sunday informed about a potential disaster that was averted at the FSL in Nampally. Given the sensitive nature of the data and evidence stored in such facilities, any fire poses a risk not only to property but also to the integrity of ongoing criminal investigations.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to ANI, Goel said that the employee, Sai Krishna, spotted smoke originating from the Computer Forensic Lab on the first floor and immediately informed the fire brigade, prompting a swift response. Krishna acted as the first responder, deploying a fire extinguisher and sounding the fire alarm to evacuate the building.

The fire brigade was alerted immediately and arrived on the scene to combat the blaze. By 1:30 PM, fire officials successfully brought the situation under control. "The incident took place in the morning. One of our employees, Sai Krishna, noticed smoke coming from the computer forensic lab and immediately informed the fire brigade. At the same time, he used a fire extinguisher and sounded the alarm. The fire brigade reached the spot and brought the situation under control around 1:30 PM," she said.

According to FSL Director Shikha Goel, the primary focus was on preserving forensic equipment and data. Police and lab technicians successfully retrieved the specialised forensic equipment. All sensitive machinery and materials have been relocated to an alternative facility to ensure continuity of work and data security. "The fire occurred on the first floor of the forensic lab facility, and the police have retrieved the equipment and safely shifted it to another facility," she added.

According to a police statement, the fire was first noticed at around 10:08 AM on February 7, 2026, and caused damage to the computer forensic lab, the training hall, and associated facilities. A case has been registered at Nampally Police Station, and an investigation is underway. Police said a large quantity of case property has already been retrieved and secured, while damage assessment is ongoing.

BRS Alleges Conspiracy

Meanwhile, the opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) demanded a CBI probe into the incident. BRS Working President, KT Rama Rao (KTR), on Sunday, made serious allegations that the recent fire accident at the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Nampally was not accidental but a deliberate conspiracy orchestrated by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to destroy crucial evidence related to the long-pending "vote-for-note" case.

He asserted that the circumstances surrounding the blaze raised grave suspicions, including the outbreak of fire in a highly secure facility during winter, the absence of staff in a laboratory that is supposed to operate round-the-clock, and the government's contradictory statements about the extent of the damage. "Initially, the authorities claimed that there was minimal loss. However, the FIR later revealed that ten years' worth of evidence dating back to 2015 had been completely destroyed. This drastic shift only strengthens the suspicion of a conspiracy," KTR said.

He further questioned how it took more than three and a half hours to extinguish the fire in a three-storeyed building when the flames were reportedly confined to the first floor. According to him, computers, servers and digital records were also gutted, with nearly 50 systems destroyed, effectively wiping out crucial forensic data.

KTR expressed deep concern that evidence related to thousands of serious criminal cases had allegedly been lost in the incident, potentially allowing dangerous offenders to escape justice. "This is not merely about one political case; this has direct implications for public safety and the integrity of the criminal justice system," he remarked.

Police Refute Allegations

Rejecting speculation, police clarified that no material related to the "vote-for-note" case was present at the FSL at the time of the fire, as all items in that case were examined in 2015 and returned to the court in 2021. They also stated that the material objects linked to the phone-tapping case have been examined and safely retrieved.

Police appealed to the public and the media to avoid "unverified and unsubstantiated" claims, assuring them that a fair investigation is underway and that damaged facilities will be restored soon. (ANI)