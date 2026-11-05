TMC MP Mahua Moitra challenged Union Minister Jitendra Singh's claims that the Cockroach Janta Party receives foreign funds, asserting that the group is actually funded by the BJP through electoral bonds amid ongoing political accusations.

Mahua Moitra Counters BJP Funding Allegations

New Delhi [India], November 5 (ANI): Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra on Thursday hit back at Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh over his allegations that anti-India organisations and foreign-funded NGOs were funding activities in the country, claiming that the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) activists had said they were receiving funds from the BJP through electoral bonds.

Reacting to Singh's remarks, Moitra said that CJP members, including Ashutosh Ranka and Sourav, had already stated that they were receiving funds from the BJP and not from foreign sources. "I have to say that the CJP has already said that they are getting money from the BJP, forget foreign sources. The CJP has already said that Ashutosh, Sourav and all said they are getting money from the BJP and from electoral bonds which the BJP has been given. So what is the problem? And why have you left out Sourav? He is also getting funded by the BJP. They have said, 'We are not getting funded by foreign sources'. So that's why Dr. Singh has said, 'We know who is funding them.' Obviously, the BJP is funding them," Moitra said.

Jitendra Singh's Allegations Against CJP

On Wednesday, Union Minister Jitendra Singh launched an attack against the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), alleging that activists were receiving funds from anti-India organisations within and outside the country. Addressing the media in Bengaluru, Singh claimed that there was enough evidence to show that Abhijeet Dipke was being funded by unauthorised sources. He alleged that foreign-funded NGOs and anti-India forces were manufacturing the narrative.

"There is enough evidence to show that they are being funded by unauthorised sources, by anti-India NGOs, and anti-India organisations within and outside the country. The foreign-funded NGOs, deep state operatives and anti-India forces are manufacturing this narrative. Abhijeet Dipke has been receiving funds from USA-based donors, Ashutosh Ranka, paid by Pakistani politicians," Singh said.

Karnataka Government Challenges BJP

Meanwhile, Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge on Wednesday hit back at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over allegations of foreign funding to the Congress, questioning the evidence behind the claims. Kharge challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to participate in an open debate on the issue, with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat as the moderator.

Reacting to the allegations, Kharge questioned the competence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and intelligence agencies, including the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), for making such claims without presenting evidence. (ANI)

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