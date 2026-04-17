JMM MP Mahua Maji questioned the timing of a special session on the Women's Reservation Bill, calling it a political stunt. PM Modi urged all parties to support the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam amendment, stressing its importance for women.

JMM MP Questions Session's Timing

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) MP Mahua Maji on Friday questioned the timing of holding a special session over the Women's Reservation Amendment Bill and the Delimitation Bill. The JMM MP raised concerns over whether the move is a political stunt, pointing out that the bill was already passed in Parliament way back in 2023. "... Why was this special session held? It is already declared that the women's reservation bill will be implemented...Is it a political stunt...we want to know.....Bengal and Tamil Nadu elections are going on, and many leaders are not able to come here..." Maji told reporters.

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PM Modi Urges Support for Bill

Maji's remarks came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged all political parties to rise above differences and support the amendment to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. PM Modi emphasised that "the eyes of millions of women" are watching Parliament as voting in the Lok Sabha draws near.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi noted that the parliamentary debate continued late into the night, extending until 1 a.m. He stated that during the session, logical responses were provided to dispel misconceptions that had been spread regarding the bill, ensuring that every apprehension was addressed.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Currently, a discussion is underway in Parliament on amending the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. The debate continued until 1 a.m. last night as well. Logical responses have been provided to dispel the misconceptions that were spread. Every apprehension has been addressed. The information that was lacking has also been provided to every member. Any issue that might have caused opposition in anyone's mind has also been resolved."

'Time to Give Women Their Rights'

PM Modi said that decades of political delays on women's reservation must end, urging all parties to support the amendment to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam and ensure greater representation for women, as voting in the Lok Sabha approaches. "For four decades, a great deal of politics has been played on the issue of women's reservation in the country. Now is the time that half the country's population must certainly receive its rights. Even after so many decades of independence, it is not right that Indian women have such minimal representation in the decision-making process," the post read.

"In just a short while, voting will take place in the Lok Sabha. I urge all political parties... I appeal... Please, after due consideration and with complete sensitivity, take a decision and vote in favor of women's reservation. On behalf of the country's Nari Shakti, I will also pray to all members... please do not do anything that might hurt the sentiments of Nari Shakti. The eyes of the country's millions of women are upon us all, upon our intentions, upon our decisions. Please support the amendment to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam," the post further read.

Bills Under Discussion

Lok Sabha is continuing its discussion and vote on the passage of the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, which provides 33 per cent reservation to women in Parliament and State Assemblies, along with the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) bill, 2026 extending it to Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir, and the Delimitation Bill, which is set to increase and redraw Lok Sabha constituencies, increasing them to 850. (ANI)