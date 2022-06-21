Mahila Congress chief Netta D'Souza spits at Delhi cops; faces backlash on social media

Congress leader D'Souza was caught on camera spitting at security personnel as the party continued its protest against the ED for questioning Rahul Gandhi

Days after senior Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury sparked outrage by grabbing a police officer by the collar, Mahila Congress acting president Netta D'Souza was caught on camera spitting at security personnel on Tuesday, as the party continued its protest against the Enforcement Directorate for questioning former Congress president Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case.

"Shameful and disgusting. After beating up cops in Assan and holding their collars in Hyderabad, Mahila Congress President Netta Dsouza now spits at cops and female security personnel simply because Rahul is being investigated for corruption by the ED. Will Sonia, Priyanka, and Rahul act on her?" Shehzad Ponnawalla, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson tweeted.

When Delhi Police were detaining the protesting Congress workers, D'Souza is seen spitting at them from the door of a bus.

The Delhi Police Department has yet to issue a statement regarding the incident. There has been no response from D'Souza or Congress.

Here's how the netizens reacted to the incident:

D'Souza made headlines in April when she confronted Union minister Smriti Irani on a plane and questioned her about rising fuel and liquified petroleum gas prices (LPG).

Also Read: Congress leader insults PM, says 'Modi will die Hitler's death'

Also Read: The path to Agnipath through historical blunders

Also Read: Agnipath scheme will kill India's youth, finish Army: Priyanka Gandhi at Congress 'Satyagraha'