Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde launched the Mahayuti's BMC election manifesto, promising to prioritise development for Marathis. Key pledges include 30-35 lakh homes, a Fintech hub, and a Rs 17,000 crore plan for a pollution-free Mumbai.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde on Sunday said the Mahayuti government will prioritise development for Marathis.

Mahayuti's Manifesto Promises

Speaking at the launch of the Mahayuti manifesto, Shinde said the government would build 30-35 lakh homes, make Mumbai a Fintech hub, strengthen roads, and invest Rs 17,000 crore to make the city pollution-free. He said efforts are underway to make Mumbai slum-free. "Welfare schemes launched. Balasaheb Thackeray's vision lives on. Our development is for Marathis. We'll build multiplex theaters for them! Marathis, we'll do 10 times more for you...Mumbai needs to be brought back to its people. A slum-free Mumbai was Balasaheb's dream. We're working on SRA in Ghatkopar for 17,000 people," Shinde said.

"Our goal is to build 30-35 lakh homes. We'll make Mumbai a Fintech City, the Fintech Capital. We're setting up a world-class university. In Best, we've decided to give 50% reservation to women. We'll invest Rs 17,000 crores to make Mumbai pollution-free. We'll strengthen all roads and make Mumbai pothole-free," he said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, along with Shinde and BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde, launched Mahayuti's manifesto for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.

Political Realignments Ahead of Polls

Earlier in the day, Former MLA Dagdu Sakpal quit Shiv Sena (UBT) and joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, ahead of the BMC elections. Sakpal formally joined the party in the presence of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

On Thursday, 12 suspended Congress corporators from Maharashtra's Ambernath municipal council joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.

Opposition Slams BJP

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aditya Thackeray accused the BJP of indulging in "dirty and communal politics", claiming that the party has failed to address key public issues.

State-wide Municipal Elections

Polling for 29 municipal corporation elections across the state, including Mumbai, Pune, and Pimpri-Chinchwad, will be held on January 15, with vote counting scheduled for January 16. (ANI)