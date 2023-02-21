Kedarnath Dham door opening date announced, registration to begin on THIS date

As India is celebrating Mahashivratri on Saturday, the date of opening of portals of Kedarnath temple, which is one of the most famous temples of Lord Shiva, has been announced. The temple will open on April 25 after nearly six months.

The Kedarnath temple, one of the 12 Jyotirlingas, is located in the Rudraprayag region of Uttarakhand's higher Garhwal Himalayas. Every year, between October and November, Kedarnath and the other Char Dham temples are closed because of the bitter weather. On February 20, registration for the Char Dham Pilgrimage is anticipated to open.

On April 25, 6.20 am, the entrances of the Himalayan shrine will be opened to pilgrims, according to officials with the Badrinath-Kedarnath Mandir Samiti. At a ritual held on Saturday in honour of the auspicious occasion of Mahashivaratri at the Omkareshwar temple in Ukhimath, the timetable and date for the reopening of the temple entrances were revealed.

The Char Dham in Uttarakhand refers to the four shrines of Badrinath, Kedarnath, Yamunotri, and Gangotri. Currently set to debut on April 27 and April 22, respectively, are Badrinath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri.

Meanwhile, the government of Uttarakhand is also preparing itself for this year's Char Dham yatra which includes Kedarnath, Yamunotri, Gangotri, and Badrinath dhams. In view of the record footfall of pilgrims during the Char Dham Yatra last year, this time the government is going to make new arrangements to facilitate the yatra this year.

