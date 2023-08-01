Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Maharashtra: PM Modi flags off metro trains, inaugurates development projects in Pune

    One of the key highlights of the visit was the inauguration of the waste to energy plant developed under the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) at a cost of approximately Rs 300 crore.

    Maharashtra PM Modi flags off metro trains, inaugurates development projects in Pune AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 1, 2023, 2:34 PM IST

    In a momentous visit to Maharashtra's Pune, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (August 1) flagged off metro trains, marking the inauguration of completed sections of the Pune Metro. During his visit, he also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for various development projects aimed at enhancing the city's infrastructure and contributing to its growth.

    One of the key highlights of the visit was the inauguration of the waste to energy plant developed under the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) at a cost of approximately Rs 300 crore. This innovative plant will utilize around 2.5 lakh MT of waste annually to generate electricity, making it an essential step towards sustainable waste management and renewable energy production.

    WATCH: PM Modi conferred with Lokmanya Tilak National Award in Pune; lauds 'memorable moment'

    Furthermore, Prime Minister Modi participated in the handover of more than 1,280 houses constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) by the PCMC. Additionally, he handed over more than 2,650 PMAY houses built by the Pune Municipal Corporation, reaffirming the government's commitment to providing affordable housing for citizens.

    Moreover, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for approximately 1,190 PMAY houses to be constructed by the PCMC and more than 6,400 houses to be built by the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority. These initiatives are aimed at addressing the housing needs of the people and ensuring that they have access to quality and affordable housing.

    Earlier during the day, Prime Minister Modi was bestowed with the Lokmanya Tilak National Award in recognition of his exceptional contributions to the nation's progress. The prestigious award, instituted in 1983 by the Tilak Smarak Mandir Trust, is presented annually on August 1, the death anniversary of Lokmanya Tilak, to individuals who have made remarkable contributions towards the development of the country.

    'Couldn't stop him...'; Eyewitness identifies accused in murder of 5-year-old in Kerala's Aluva

    The visit commenced with Prime Minister Modi's visit to the revered Dagdusheth Mandir, where he performed Darshan and Pooja, seeking blessings for the success of his engagements in Pune.

    This visit to Pune reflects the government's commitment to promoting development and infrastructure projects across the nation, as well as recognizing the efforts of individuals who have played pivotal roles in shaping the country's progress.

    Last Updated Aug 1, 2023, 2:34 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Patna Hight Court lifts stay, allows Bihar govt to continue with caste survey; check details AJR

    Patna HC lifts stay, allows Bihar govt to continue with caste survey; check details

    Aluva murder case: Asfaq Alam is a POCSO accused in Ghazipur; attempted to molest 10-year-old anr

    Aluva murder case: Asafaq Alam is a POCSO accused in Ghazipur; attempted to molest 10-year-old

    Pawar Modi bonhomie on stage in Pune becomes talk of the town (WATCH)

    Pawar-Modi bonhomie on stage in Pune becomes talk of the town (WATCH)

    WATCH PM Modi conferred with Lokmanya Tilak National Award in Pune; lauds 'memorable moment' AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi conferred with Lokmanya Tilak National Award in Pune; lauds 'memorable moment'

    Will F-16 shoot down Tejas to win Argentina fighter aircraft deal?

    Will F-16 shoot down Tejas to win Argentina fighter aircraft deal?

    Recent Stories

    Apple AirPods Pro available for Rs 690 on Flipkart Know how to grab AMAZING deal gcw

    Apple AirPods Pro available for Rs 690 on Flipkart! Know how to grab AMAZING deal

    Stir-Fry to Caesar Salad: 7 easy-to-cook Chicken Dishes for every palate MSW EAI

    Stir-Fry to Caesar Salad: 7 easy-to-cook Chicken Dishes for every palate

    Embrace the Thrill: 10 Best Adventure Places in India for Adrenaline Junkies in 2023 MIS

    Embrace the thrill: 10 best adventure places in India for adrenaline junkies in 2023

    Increased Gut heath to Stress relief: 5 benefits of drinking Lemongrass tea ATG EAI

    Increased Gut heath to Stress relief: 5 benefits of drinking Lemongrass tea

    Jalebi delight How to make this indian dessert at home gcw eai

    Jalebi recipe: How to make this Indian dessert at home

    Recent Videos

    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Christian Musicological Society of India Founder President Father Joseph J Palackal

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'Syriac chant is not the music of the dead'

    Video Icon
    Horrific toll plaza accident in Tamil Nadu's Madurai (WATCH)

    Horrific toll plaza accident in Tamil Nadu's Madurai (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach WATCH AJR

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Video Icon