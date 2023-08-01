Maharashtra: PM Modi flags off metro trains, inaugurates development projects in Pune

One of the key highlights of the visit was the inauguration of the waste to energy plant developed under the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) at a cost of approximately Rs 300 crore.

In a momentous visit to Maharashtra's Pune, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (August 1) flagged off metro trains, marking the inauguration of completed sections of the Pune Metro. During his visit, he also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for various development projects aimed at enhancing the city's infrastructure and contributing to its growth.

One of the key highlights of the visit was the inauguration of the waste to energy plant developed under the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) at a cost of approximately Rs 300 crore. This innovative plant will utilize around 2.5 lakh MT of waste annually to generate electricity, making it an essential step towards sustainable waste management and renewable energy production.

Furthermore, Prime Minister Modi participated in the handover of more than 1,280 houses constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) by the PCMC. Additionally, he handed over more than 2,650 PMAY houses built by the Pune Municipal Corporation, reaffirming the government's commitment to providing affordable housing for citizens.

Moreover, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for approximately 1,190 PMAY houses to be constructed by the PCMC and more than 6,400 houses to be built by the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority. These initiatives are aimed at addressing the housing needs of the people and ensuring that they have access to quality and affordable housing.

Earlier during the day, Prime Minister Modi was bestowed with the Lokmanya Tilak National Award in recognition of his exceptional contributions to the nation's progress. The prestigious award, instituted in 1983 by the Tilak Smarak Mandir Trust, is presented annually on August 1, the death anniversary of Lokmanya Tilak, to individuals who have made remarkable contributions towards the development of the country.

The visit commenced with Prime Minister Modi's visit to the revered Dagdusheth Mandir, where he performed Darshan and Pooja, seeking blessings for the success of his engagements in Pune.

This visit to Pune reflects the government's commitment to promoting development and infrastructure projects across the nation, as well as recognizing the efforts of individuals who have played pivotal roles in shaping the country's progress.