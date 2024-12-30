Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W 802 December 30 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money and more

Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-802: For lottery prizes worth up to 5,000 rupees, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state.

Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-802: Win-Win is one of the seven weekly lotteries. Win Win lottery draw is held every Monday at 3 p.m. Every lottery is represented by an alphabetical code and the Win-Win lottery code is a “W” representation containing the draw number and the code. Win-Win lottery costs only Rs.40/- (face value 31.25 +GST). The coveted first-place winner of the Win-Win W-802 lottery will be awarded an impressive prize of Rs 75 lakh.

Let us take a look at the Win-Win W-802 prize breakup:

1st Prize: Rs 75 lakh

WM 655342

2nd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

WK 184493

Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

WA 655342

WB 655342

WC 655342

WD 655342

WE 655342

WF 655342

WG 655342

WH 655342

WJ 655342

WK 655342

WL 655342

3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

1) WA 617342

2) WB 895802

3) WC 693822

4) WD 133265

5) WE 811864

6) WF 496624

7) WG 182804

8) WH 552285

9) WJ 633640

10) WK 587935

11) WL 697846

12) WM 328290

4th Prize: Rs 5000

0136 0875 0885 1300 1908 2221 2792 3205 4141 4798 5880 6013 6198 6784 6854 7982 9263 9863

5th Prize: Rs 2000

0149 3424 3846 4038 5193 7128 7312 7456 9181 9468

6th Prize: Rs 1000

1161 1263 1546 3156 5104 5541 6081 6415 6970 7197 7462 7633 7759 8087

7th Prize: Rs 500

0013 0019 0037 0271 0276 0365 0383 0650 0837 1016 1017 1108 1197 1214 1361 1522 1587 2018 2059 2068 2137 2158 2784 3210 3284 3505 3798 3927 3937 4100 4738 4783 4844 4894 4911 5005 5056 5106 5138 5348 5358 5430 5504 5643 6059 6119 6158 6235 6390 6455 6521 6564 6700 6799 7294 7319 7651 7893 7901 7930 7932 7965 8187 8215 8518 8696 8713 8769 8771 9105 9318 9395 9442 9465 9479 9550 9617 9655 9686 9807 9820 9964

8th Prize: Rs 100

0026 0038 0070 0336 0337 0350 0387 0452 0463 0471 0511 0674 0730 0923 1008 1103 1112 1330 1339 1393 1591 1637 1663 1725 1736 1814 2019 2078 2130 2197 2327 2329 2510 2586 2776 2829 2880 2905 3069 3082 3297 3324 3443 3450 3510 3529 3743 3885 3923 3969 4093 4258 4333 4464 4466 4476 4575 4631 4752 4764 4854 4925 4957 4978 5182 5190 5225 5320 5668 5724 5813 5955 5987 6291 6347 6442 6574 6576 6586 6610 6783 6792 7014 7025 7054 7087 7244 7526 7546 7592 7736 7764 7850 7910 7940 8046 8086 8106 8157 8168 8206 8255 8280 8478 8613 8682 8744 8961 9028 9049 9082 9128 9159 9170 9188 9266 9315 9515 9536 9622 9705 9707 9729 9786 9815 9950

For lottery prizes worth up to 5,000 rupees, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds 5,000 rupees, winners must present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank. It is essential to verify the published result in the Government Gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, is responsible for operating the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

