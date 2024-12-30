Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W 802 December 30 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money and more

Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-802: For lottery prizes worth up to 5,000 rupees, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. 
 

Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W 802 December 30 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money and more dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Dec 30, 2024, 1:33 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 30, 2024, 3:55 PM IST

Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-802: Win-Win is one of the seven weekly lotteries. Win Win lottery draw is held every Monday at 3 p.m. Every lottery is represented by an alphabetical code and the Win-Win lottery code is a “W” representation containing the draw number and the code. Win-Win lottery costs only Rs.40/- (face value 31.25 +GST). The coveted first-place winner of the Win-Win W-802 lottery will be awarded an impressive prize of Rs 75 lakh.

Let us take a look at the Win-Win W-802 prize breakup: 

1st Prize: Rs 75 lakh

WM 655342

2nd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

WK 184493

Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

WA 655342
WB 655342
WC 655342
WD 655342
WE 655342
WF 655342
WG 655342
WH 655342
WJ 655342
WK 655342
WL 655342

3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

1) WA 617342
 2) WB 895802
 3) WC 693822
 4) WD 133265
 5) WE 811864
6) WF 496624
 7) WG 182804
8) WH 552285
9) WJ 633640
10) WK 587935
11) WL 697846
12) WM 328290

4th Prize: Rs 5000

0136  0875  0885  1300  1908  2221  2792  3205  4141  4798  5880  6013  6198  6784  6854  7982  9263  9863

5th Prize: Rs 2000

0149  3424  3846  4038  5193  7128  7312  7456  9181  9468

6th Prize: Rs 1000

1161  1263  1546  3156  5104  5541  6081  6415  6970  7197  7462  7633  7759  8087

7th Prize: Rs 500

0013  0019  0037  0271  0276  0365  0383  0650  0837  1016  1017  1108  1197  1214  1361  1522  1587  2018  2059  2068  2137  2158  2784  3210  3284  3505  3798  3927  3937  4100  4738  4783  4844  4894  4911  5005  5056  5106  5138  5348  5358  5430  5504  5643  6059  6119  6158  6235  6390  6455  6521  6564  6700  6799  7294  7319  7651  7893  7901  7930  7932  7965  8187  8215  8518  8696  8713  8769  8771  9105  9318  9395  9442  9465  9479  9550  9617  9655  9686  9807  9820  9964

8th Prize: Rs 100

0026  0038  0070  0336  0337  0350  0387  0452  0463  0471  0511  0674  0730  0923  1008  1103  1112  1330  1339  1393  1591  1637  1663  1725  1736  1814  2019  2078  2130  2197  2327  2329  2510  2586  2776  2829  2880  2905  3069  3082  3297  3324  3443  3450  3510  3529  3743  3885  3923  3969  4093  4258  4333  4464  4466  4476  4575  4631  4752  4764  4854  4925  4957  4978  5182  5190  5225  5320  5668  5724  5813  5955  5987  6291  6347  6442  6574  6576  6586  6610  6783  6792  7014  7025  7054  7087  7244  7526  7546  7592  7736  7764  7850  7910  7940  8046  8086  8106  8157  8168  8206  8255  8280  8478  8613  8682  8744  8961  9028  9049  9082  9128  9159  9170  9188  9266  9315  9515  9536  9622  9705  9707  9729  9786  9815  9950

For lottery prizes worth up to 5,000 rupees, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds 5,000 rupees, winners must present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank. It is essential to verify the published result in the Government Gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, is responsible for operating the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala: Uma Thomas remains critical following fall from stadium gallery, lung injury major concern dmn

Kerala: Uma Thomas MLA stable but critical following fall from stadium gallery, lung injury major concern

Kerala Nursing student dies under suspicious circumstances at Bengaluru's Spurthy college; Police investigate vkp

Kerala Nursing student dies under suspicious circumstances at Bengaluru's Spurthy college; Police investigate

'Even if you're King...': Kerala Police turns Virat Kohli-Sam Konstas row into traffic safety lesson (WATCH) vkp

'Even if you're King...': Kerala Police turns Virat Kohli-Sam Konstas row into traffic safety lesson (WATCH)

Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR 686 December 28 2024 today's winning ticket, prize money structure HERE dmn

Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR 686 December 28 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

Kerala: 14 convicted, 10 acquitted in Periya twin murder case sentencing set for January 1 dmn

Kerala: 14 convicted, 10 acquitted in Periya twin murder case; sentencing set for January 1

Recent Stories

Meme Stock Faraday Future Poised For Another Surge Following FF 91 Luxury EV Update: Retail Mood Lights Up

Meme Stock Faraday Future Poised For Another Surge Following FF 91 Luxury EV Update: Retail Mood Lights Up

Rohit Sharma mentally disturbed after Indias defeat to Australia in fourth test of Border-Gavaskar Trophy dmn

Rohit Sharma 'mentally disturbed' after India’s defeat to Australia in fourth test of Border-Gavaskar Trophy

PHOTOS Kajol inspired saree looks for women with dusky complexion ATG

(PHOTOS) Kajol inspired saree looks for women with dusky complexion

PHOTOS Kajol inspired saree looks for women with dusky complexion ATG

(PHOTOS) Kajol inspired saree looks for women with dusky complexion

When Shilpa Shetty opened up about her affair and being cheated by Akshay Kumar; Read on NTI

When Shilpa Shetty opened up about her affair and being cheated by Akshay Kumar; Read on

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon