Maharashtra: Man strangulated to death by Maoists in Gadchiroli, first civilian murder of the year

Gadchiroli: As per preliminary information, one civilian was murdered by Maoists early on Sunday morning in Kiyer village, Bhamragad Tehsil in South Gadchiroli.

The victim, identified as Sukhram Madavi, was strangulated, leading to his death.

According to Neelotpal, Superintendent of Police (SP) Gadchiroli, "In the pamphlet found near the body, Maoists have falsely alleged that he was a police informer and has helped police to open up new camps like Pengunda in area and was providing information to police."

Neelotpal, confirmed the news that this is the first civilian murder of the year and stated that an investigation is underway by the Gadchiroli Police.

