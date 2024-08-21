Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Maharashtra HORROR! Teacher shows porn videos to 6 girls, sexually abuses them; arrested

    A 47-year-old government school teacher was arrested in Maharashtra's Akola district for allegedly showing pornographic content to six girl students of Class 8, and sexually abusing them for months.

    First Published Aug 21, 2024, 10:13 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 21, 2024, 10:22 AM IST

    A government school teacher was arrested in Maharashtra's Akola district for allegedly showing pornographic content to six girl students and sexually abusing them for months. The incident was discovered when the 47-year-old Pramod Sardar, the instructor, was the subject of complaints from the female pupils to their parents. One of the eighth-grade kids reported the event to the authorities by calling the Child Welfare Center's toll-free helpline.

    Then, officials went to the school and began an investigation, after which the teacher was taken into custody and a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against him. The case specifics include that over the previous four months, the teacher had been improperly touching the female students and showing them pornographic movies.

    As per the FIR details, six girl students complained that the teacher had been showing them obscene videos for the past four months. On Tuesday morning, members of the Child Welfare Committee also paid a visit to the school and had conversations with a few of the girls.

    Former State Women's Commission member Asha Mirge called for strong punishment for the instructor. Further investigation was underway, the police official added. Notably, the crime came to light when the girl students called the toll-free number of the Child Welfare Committee. Members of the Child Welfare Committee visited the school on Tuesday morning and spoke to some of the girls, following which the case was registered.

    The incident came amid massive protests over the alleged sexual abuse of two girls, aged three and four, by a cleaning staffer at a school in Badlapur town near Mumbai. 

    The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) took note of the incident and has sought a detailed report from the Maharashtra government in two weeks. It also wants a report on the alleged delay in filing an FIR in the matter, and has issued notices to the chief secretary and director general of police.

