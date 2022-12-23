Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Maharashtra govt to pass '10 times more' effective resolution than Karantaka next week: Minister

    Maharashtra-K'taka border row: Minister Shambhuraj Desai said, "The state government will present a detailed resolution on the Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute that will be ten times more effective than the Karnataka resolution. On Monday, it will be approved by the legislature."

    Maharashtra govt to pass '10 times more' effective resolution than Karantaka next week: Minister Shambhuraj Desai - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 23, 2022, 3:21 PM IST

    Maharashtra minister Shambhuraj Desai announced that the state government would introduce a resolution on the border issue with Karnataka next week that will be '10 times more effective than the one passed by the neighbouring state on Friday, December 23, 2022. Adding that the state legislature would pass the resolution on Monday. 

    On Thursday, the Karnataka Legislative Assembly unanimously passed a resolution on the border dispute with Maharashtra, resolving to protect the state's interests and refuse to cede an inch of land to its neighbour. The resolution, which also condemned the 'created' border dispute by Maharashtra and was proposed by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, was approved by voice vote.

    While talking to the media, Desai said, "The state government will present a detailed resolution on the Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute that will be ten times more effective than the Karnataka resolution. On Monday, it will be approved by the legislature."

    The minister added that even after the meeting of both (Maharashtra and Karnataka) CMs with Union Home Minister (Amit Shah), the Karnataka CM (Basavaraj Bommai) needed to respect what was decided. "Maharashtra CM (Eknath Shinde) and Deputy CM (Devendra Fadnavis) both want to resolve the matter through talks," he explained. 

    Desai, a state-appointed Maharashtra-Karnataka Border Coordination Committee member, added that the resolution to be passed on Monday will represent Maharashtra's side more effectively and will be in the best interests of the Marathi people.

    Furthermore, he added, "Once the resolution is passed, we will also convey to the union home minister our strong displeasure with the Maharashtra leaders being stopped from entering Karnataka."

    The border row has heated up in recent weeks, with vehicles from both sides being targeted, leaders from both states weighing in, and pro-Kannada and Marathi activists being detained by police in Belagavi, Karnataka.

    The border issue dates back to 1957, following the linguistic reorganisation of states. Maharashtra claimed Belagavi, a former part of the Bombay Presidency, as it has a sizable Marathi-speaking population. It also claimed over 800 Marathi-speaking villages that are now in Karnataka.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Also Read: Devendra Fadnavis announces SIT to probe Disha Salian's death case 

    Also Read:  Border row: 'Will have to reconsider water supply to Karnataka if Bommai....' warns Maharashtra Minister Desai
     

    Also Read:  'Like China entered…': Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut on Maharashtra-Karnataka border row
     

    Last Updated Dec 23, 2022, 3:28 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shelly Oberoi named Delhi Mayor candidate of AAP Aale Iqbal as Dy Mayor gcw

    Shelly Oberoi named Delhi Mayor candidate of AAP, Aale Iqbal as Dy Mayor

    Indian High Commission hands over 125 SUVs to Sri Lanka police; check details - adt

    Indian High Commission hands over 125 SUVs to Sri Lanka police; check details

    COVID scare in India: How to book slot for booster shot via CoWin gcw

    COVID scare in India: How to book slot for booster shot via CoWin?

    Winter Session of Parliament ends sine die amid sparring between Centre, Opposition AJR

    Winter Session of Parliament ends sine die amid sparring between Centre, Opposition

    Kochi Biennale off to chaotic start; Artists and visitors 'disappointed'

    Kochi Biennale off to chaotic start; Artists and visitors 'disappointed'

    Recent Stories

    Shelly Oberoi named Delhi Mayor candidate of AAP Aale Iqbal as Dy Mayor gcw

    Shelly Oberoi named Delhi Mayor candidate of AAP, Aale Iqbal as Dy Mayor

    IPL 2023 Auction: Who is Harry Brook, England's rising star sold for Rs 13.25 crore to SunRisers Hyderabad snt

    IPL 2023 Auction: Who is Harry Brook, England's rising star sold for Rs 13.25 crore to SunRisers Hyderabad?

    Sharing Netflix account details is a criminal offence in THIS country gcw

    Sharing Netflix account details is a criminal offence in THIS country

    Suicide blast in Pakistan's Islamabad kills policeman; cops say 'major terror attack averted' AJR

    Suicide blast in Pakistan's Islamabad kills policeman; cops say 'major terror attack averted'

    MASSIVE Apple Days sale on Flipkart Check out deals on iPhone 14 iPhone 13 iPhone 12 more gcw

    MASSIVE Apple Days sale on Flipkart; Check out deals on iPhone 14, iPhone 13 & more

    Recent Videos

    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in AJR

    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in

    Video Icon
    football WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022 snt

    WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022

    Video Icon
    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: Batting was becoming easy; India did not give away freebies - Paras Mhambrey-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Batting was becoming easy; India didn't give away freebies' - Paras Mhambrey

    Video Icon
    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Video Icon