Maharashtra govt to pass '10 times more' effective resolution than Karantaka next week: Minister

Maharashtra minister Shambhuraj Desai announced that the state government would introduce a resolution on the border issue with Karnataka next week that will be '10 times more effective than the one passed by the neighbouring state on Friday, December 23, 2022. Adding that the state legislature would pass the resolution on Monday.

On Thursday, the Karnataka Legislative Assembly unanimously passed a resolution on the border dispute with Maharashtra, resolving to protect the state's interests and refuse to cede an inch of land to its neighbour. The resolution, which also condemned the 'created' border dispute by Maharashtra and was proposed by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, was approved by voice vote.

While talking to the media, Desai said, "The state government will present a detailed resolution on the Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute that will be ten times more effective than the Karnataka resolution. On Monday, it will be approved by the legislature."

The minister added that even after the meeting of both (Maharashtra and Karnataka) CMs with Union Home Minister (Amit Shah), the Karnataka CM (Basavaraj Bommai) needed to respect what was decided. "Maharashtra CM (Eknath Shinde) and Deputy CM (Devendra Fadnavis) both want to resolve the matter through talks," he explained.

Desai, a state-appointed Maharashtra-Karnataka Border Coordination Committee member, added that the resolution to be passed on Monday will represent Maharashtra's side more effectively and will be in the best interests of the Marathi people.

Furthermore, he added, "Once the resolution is passed, we will also convey to the union home minister our strong displeasure with the Maharashtra leaders being stopped from entering Karnataka."

The border row has heated up in recent weeks, with vehicles from both sides being targeted, leaders from both states weighing in, and pro-Kannada and Marathi activists being detained by police in Belagavi, Karnataka.

The border issue dates back to 1957, following the linguistic reorganisation of states. Maharashtra claimed Belagavi, a former part of the Bombay Presidency, as it has a sizable Marathi-speaking population. It also claimed over 800 Marathi-speaking villages that are now in Karnataka.

