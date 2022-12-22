Devendra Fadnavis announces SIT to probe Disha Salian's death case

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Devendra Fadnavis said, "The case of Disha Salina is already with the Mumbai police. Those who have proof can furnish it. This will be probed through an SIT."

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis announced on Thursday, December 22, 2022, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the death of Disha Salian, former manager of deceased Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

According to the police, Salian (28) allegedly committed suicide by jumping from a high-rise building in Mumbai's Malad on June 8, 2020. A week later, on June 14, 2020, Rajput (34) was found hanging at his apartment in Mumbai's Bandra.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Nitesh Rane raised the issue of Salian's death and sought a narco test of Sena leader (UBT) Aaditya Thackeray in connection with the case.

While in the House, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said, "The case is already with the Mumbai police. Those who have proof can furnish it. This will be probed through an SIT." Leader of Opposition (LoP) Ajit Pawar said this matter should not be viewed from any political angle. The probe will be conducted being impartial, according to Fadnavis, without targetting anyone.

BJP MLA Nitesh Rane has been claiming that Disha Salian was murdered and has claimed to have evidence to back up his statements. According to Nitesh Rane, Disha Salian's boyfriend, Rohan Rai, knew everything about the 'murder' and disappeared after her death.

Disha Salian died after falling from a building's 14th storey. However, it remains unknown how she fell off the building.

The ruling alliance MLAs demanded the formation of the SIT to probe into Salian's death. Over the issue, the House was adjourned five times.

The ruling MLAs were targeting the Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA and former minister Aaditya Thackeray.

The MLA of the Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena, Bharat Gogavale (the Sena group led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde), was the first to raise the issue in the House, and BJP member Nitesh Rane supported him.

Also read: ‘We will end our lives...’ Disha Salian’s parents claim harassment by Narayan Rane and his son Nitish

Also read: Disha Salian case: Latest in Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-manager's death

Also read: Aishwarya Rai, Disha Salian's viral photo: Netizens accuse actress for being silent on her untimely demise