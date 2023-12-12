Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Disha Salian death case: Maharashtra govt to form SIT; check details

    Last year in December, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who was also the Home Minister at the time, had announced the formation of an SIT following concerns raised by BJP MLA Nitesh Rane and others. Now, this proposed action appears to be gaining momentum and attention.

    The Maharashtra government, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, is reportedly initiating the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Tuesday (December 12) to ensure a thorough and unbiased investigation into the case of Disha Salian's demise. Salian, the former manager of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, had passed away under controversial circumstances.

    BJP MLA Ashish Shelar proposed that Aaditya Thackeray himself should come forward and appear before the SIT, aiming to put an end to any ongoing speculations surrounding the case.

    However, Sunil Prabhu, the Sena (UBT) faction's chief whip in the assembly, expressed skepticism, stating that an SIT inquiry might not yield significant results as Aaditya was not involved in the matter.

    The case revolves around the alleged suicide of Disha Salian on June 8, 2020, as reported by the police. Salian reportedly jumped from a high-rise building in Malad, triggering questions and speculations surrounding the circumstances of her tragic demise.

