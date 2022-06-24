Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Maha Mutiny explodes: Shiv Sena and Shinde Sena in war of words

    The war of words between the two factions of the Shiv Sena escalated on Friday with the Uddhav Thackeray camp warning the Eknath Shinde-led group of MLAs that they should realise that Shiv Sena workers are yet to come on the roads and protest against them. 

    Mumbai, First Published Jun 24, 2022, 1:19 PM IST

    Also Read: Maha Mutiny: 'Uddhav camp is demoralised; they are not aggressive'

    Stating that such battles are fought either through law or on the roads, Sena leader Sanjay Raut told media persons that if needed the party cadre would come on the roads and protest.

    Hours later, he sent out a message to the Shinde faction through media persons, stating that the party will win the battle both on the floor of the state assembly and on the roads.

    "We won't relent. We will not only win on the floor of the state assembly but if needed fight on the roads as well. We have given those who left us an opportunity to return. Now, it is too late." 

    Asserting that the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government would complete the remaining tenure of two-and-a-half years, Raut challenged the Shinde Sena to come on the floor of the house.

    Shinde, meanwhile, has claimed that the group led by him is the 'real Shiv Sena'. He also hit back at the Uddhav camp, stating that he and his supporters will not be intimidated by the disqualification threats.

    Shinde has been camping in Guwahati along with 37 Sena legislators and 10 independents. The Shiv Sena faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray sought the cancellation of membership of Shinde and several rebel MLAs. 

    Responding to the Sena disqualification moves, Shinde said: "There are several Supreme Court decisions in this regard. Who are you trying to frighten? We understand your games and law as well. You can't ask for action against 12 of our MLAs because we are loyal to Balasaheb Thackeray and are the real Shiv Sena and Shiv Sainiks. In fact, we demand action against you for forming a group despite having no numbers." 

    Raut Vs Rane over Sharad Pawar

    Meanwhile, Raut lashed out at BJP leader and Union Minister Narayan Rane, without naming him for "threatening" NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

    Union minister Narayan Rane had alleged that NCP chief Sharad Pawar had threatened rebel Shiv Sena MLAs. Rane said that there will be consequences if anything happened to them in the Maharashtra Assembly.

    It will be difficult to go home if any harm comes to them, Rane warned Pawar.

    Responding to Rane's remarks, Raut said: "Does the BJP approve of such language. Governments will come and go. But Maharashtra will not tolerate such language against Sharad Pawar."

    Also Read: Maha Mutiny: Shinde Sena faction's show of strength in Assam hotel

    Also Read: 'Were fed up, felt insulted': Rebel MLAs write an emotional letter to Uddhav Thackeray

    Last Updated Jun 24, 2022, 1:19 PM IST
