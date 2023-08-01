Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Maharashtra: 17 dead in accident at Samruddhi Highway construction site in Thane district's Shahapur

    According to information received, the crane and the slab connecting the girder machine fell on the labourers from a height of about 100 feet. The bodies of the deceased have been brought to the Shahpur Sub District Hospital. The death toll is likely to rise further.

    Maharashtra Crane accident at Samruddhi Highway construction site in Shahapur
    First Published Aug 1, 2023, 8:23 AM IST

    As many as 17 people have lost their lives in a terrible accident that took place in the Shahapur taluk of Thane city where the Samruddhi Highway is being constructed. The incident happened at the Satgaon Bridge in Satra Ambegaon. According to media reports, the machine involved in the accident is a specialized mobile gantry crane utilized in bridge construction, specifically for installing precast box girders in highway and high-speed rail bridge projects.

    Additionally, three individuals have been reported injured in the same incident.

    Rescue efforts are currently underway at the accident site, with two teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) actively involved in relief work. The Maharashtra Minister of Public Works, Dadaji Bhuse, visited the location to assess the situation and confirmed that an inquiry into the incident will be conducted. He also assured that assistance will be provided to the families of the deceased workers.

    The construction of the third phase of the Samruddhi Highway was in full swing when this unfortunate event took place during nighttime activities. The bodies of the deceased workers have been taken to the Shahpur Sub District Hospital, but the death toll is expected to increase further as the situation develops.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences to the families of the victims, stating, "Pained by the tragic mishap in Shahapur, Maharashtra. My deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. Our thoughts and prayers are with those who are injured. NDRF and local administration are working at the site of the mishap, and all possible measures are being taken to ensure proper assistance to those affected."

    The Samruddhi Mahamarg, also known as Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg, is a 701-km-long expressway connecting Mumbai and Nagpur. It passes through ten districts, including Nagpur, Washim, Wardha, Ahmednagar, Buldhana, Aurangabad, Amravati, Jalna, Nashik, and Thane. The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation is responsible for constructing the Samruddhi Mahamarg.

    The first phase, spanning from Nagpur to the temple town of Shirdi, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December 2022, covering a distance of 520 km. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced that the third and final phase is expected to be completed by the end of December this year.

    Last Updated Aug 1, 2023, 8:46 AM IST
