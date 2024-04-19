Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Maharashtra: Congress candidate campaigning with 'duplicate' Shah Rukh Khan leaves internet in splits (WATCH)

    The video shows the Khan doppelganger standing atop a vehicle in a makeshift tent, waving to onlookers. A banner with Shinde's picture next to Rahul Gandhi, Nana Patole, and other Congress leaders is attached to the car.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 19, 2024, 12:50 PM IST

    In a video circulating on social media, a Shah Rukh Khan lookalike is seen drumming up support for Congress' Praniti Shinde, the party's candidate for the Solapur Lok Sabha seat. The video shows the Khan doppelganger standing atop a vehicle in a makeshift tent, waving to onlookers. A banner with Shinde's picture next to Rahul Gandhi, Nana Patole, and other Congress leaders is attached to the car.

    In the race for the Solapur Lok Sabha seat is Praniti Shinde, a current Member of Legislation and the daughter of former Chief Minister and Union Home Minister Sushil Kumar Shinde. Her opponent is Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ram Satpute, an MLA from Malshiras in Solapur district within the adjacent Madha Lok Sabha constituency.

    Shinde stated at a recent rally that she was approached by the BJP to leave the Congress. "They made a few attempts to entice me to their party last year. However, I politely rejected. I firmly support the party's principles and am a committed supporter of Congress," she declared.

    Meanwhile, her father faced defeat twice in the constituency. He lost to Sharad Bansode of the BJP in 2014 by an incredible margin of more than 3,60,000 votes. Another loss in 2019 followed against BJP candidate Siddeshwar Shivacharya, with a substantial margin exceeding 1,50,000 votes.

    Last Updated Apr 19, 2024, 12:50 PM IST
