    Maharashtra: Case against team Uddhav Thackeray's Sanjay Raut over remarks against CM Eknath Shinde

    During his visit to Pune on Saturday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said those who chose to "lick the soles" of people with opposite ideologies have found which side truth was on after the Election Commission declared the faction headed by CM Eknath Shinde as the real Shiv Sena

    Maharashtra Case against team Uddhav Thackeray's Sanjay Raut over remarks against CM Eknath Shinde AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 20, 2023, 7:30 PM IST

    An official on Monday (February 20) said that Nashik Police have registered a case against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

    Shinde faction officer-bearer Yogesh Beldar lodged a complaint at Panchavati police station here late Sunday night, alleging that during an interaction with a TV channel, Raut used derogatory words against CM Shinde and maligned his image, he said.

    Based on the complaint, a case has been registered against Raut under Indian Penal Code Section 500 (defamation), the official said.

    During his visit to Pune on Saturday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said those who chose to "lick the soles" of people with opposite ideologies have found which side truth was on after the Election Commission declared the faction headed by CM Eknath Shinde as the real Shiv Sena and gave it the 'bow and arrow' symbol.

    When asked about Shah's remark, Sanjay Raut on Sunday said, "What is the present chief minister licking? Maharashtra doesn't give importance to what Shah says."

    In a tweet, Raut on Sunday claimed that a "deal of Rs 2000 crore" has taken place so far to "purchase" the Shiv Sena party name and its 'bow and arrow' symbol, a charge dismissed by the Shinde faction and the Bharatiya Janata Party.

    Last Updated Feb 20, 2023, 7:30 PM IST
