Maharashtra: BJP MLA shoots Eknath Shinde faction leader inside Ulhasnagar police station, held

In a shocking incident that unfolded on Friday night in Ulhasnagar near Mumbai, tensions between political factions escalated as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Ganpat Gaikwad allegedly opened fire at Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde faction leader, Mahesh Gaikwad, inside the Hill Line Police Station. The reason of the incident is said to be a simmering land dispute between the two leaders.

Eyewitnesses reported that a conversation between Ganpat Gaikwad and Mahesh Gaikwad turned violent when supporters of the BJP MLA clashed, resulting in the firing incident. Mahesh Gaikwad and one of his supporters were reportedly hit by five bullets.

The injured Shiv Sena leader was swiftly admitted to a hospital in Thane city, and a First Information Report (FIR) has been filed in connection with the incident.

Ganpat Gaikwad, who represents the Kalyan East constituency, approximately 40 km from Mumbai, has been detained following the incident. The BJP is in alliance with the Shiv Sena-led government in Maharashtra, adding a layer of complexity to the political dynamics at play.

According to Sudhakar Pathare, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), "Mahesh Gaikwad and Ganpat Gaikwad had differences about something, and they came to the police station to make a complaint. At that time, they talked, and Ganpat Gaikwad fired at Mahesh Gaikwad and his people. Two people have been injured in this. An investigation is underway."

This violent clash has intensified the ongoing feud between the two Gaikwads, with sources suggesting that their rivalry has been brewing since the previous year over the Kalyan East Legislative Assembly's candidature. The unfortunate incident has now raised concerns about the state of political affairs, with leaders from opposing parties engaging in violent confrontations within a police station.