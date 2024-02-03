Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Maharashtra: BJP MLA shoots Eknath Shinde faction leader inside Ulhasnagar police station, held

    Eyewitnesses reported that a conversation between Ganpat Gaikwad and Mahesh Gaikwad turned violent when supporters of the BJP MLA clashed, resulting in the firing incident.

    Maharashtra BJP MLA shoots Eknath Shinde faction leader inside Ulhasnagar police station, held AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 3, 2024, 9:38 AM IST

    In a shocking incident that unfolded on Friday night in Ulhasnagar near Mumbai, tensions between political factions escalated as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Ganpat Gaikwad allegedly opened fire at Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde faction leader, Mahesh Gaikwad, inside the Hill Line Police Station. The reason of the incident is said to be a simmering land dispute between the two leaders.

    Eyewitnesses reported that a conversation between Ganpat Gaikwad and Mahesh Gaikwad turned violent when supporters of the BJP MLA clashed, resulting in the firing incident. Mahesh Gaikwad and one of his supporters were reportedly hit by five bullets.

    India certain to become 3rd largest economy in our third term, says PM Modi (WATCH)

    The injured Shiv Sena leader was swiftly admitted to a hospital in Thane city, and a First Information Report (FIR) has been filed in connection with the incident.

    Ganpat Gaikwad, who represents the Kalyan East constituency, approximately 40 km from Mumbai, has been detained following the incident. The BJP is in alliance with the Shiv Sena-led government in Maharashtra, adding a layer of complexity to the political dynamics at play.

    According to Sudhakar Pathare, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), "Mahesh Gaikwad and Ganpat Gaikwad had differences about something, and they came to the police station to make a complaint. At that time, they talked, and Ganpat Gaikwad fired at Mahesh Gaikwad and his people. Two people have been injured in this. An investigation is underway."

    India's UPI goes global: France's Eiffel Tower leads way, offers seamless transactions for Indians

    This violent clash has intensified the ongoing feud between the two Gaikwads, with sources suggesting that their rivalry has been brewing since the previous year over the Kalyan East Legislative Assembly's candidature. The unfortunate incident has now raised concerns about the state of political affairs, with leaders from opposing parties engaging in violent confrontations within a police station.

    Last Updated Feb 3, 2024, 9:40 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: RTI officials to conduct flash inspections in government offices rkn

    Kerala: RTI officials to conduct flash inspections in government offices

    Kerala: Wild tusker Thanneer Komban dies after reaching Bandipur rkn

    Kerala: Wild tusker Thanneer Komban dies after reaching Bandipur

    Kerala news live 03 february 2024 major highlights developments latest news anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Electric scooter catches fire in Kozhikode

    India UPI goes global: France's Eiffel Tower leads way, offers seamless transactions for Indians snt

    India's UPI goes global: France's Eiffel Tower leads way, offers seamless transactions for Indians

    India certain to become 3rd largest economy in our third term, says PM Modi (WATCH) snt

    India certain to become 3rd largest economy in our third term, says PM Modi (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: RTI officials to conduct flash inspections in government offices rkn

    Kerala: RTI officials to conduct flash inspections in government offices

    Kerala: Wild tusker Thanneer Komban dies after reaching Bandipur rkn

    Kerala: Wild tusker Thanneer Komban dies after reaching Bandipur

    Kerala news live 03 february 2024 major highlights developments latest news anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Electric scooter catches fire in Kozhikode

    World Cancer Day 2024: Know the truths and myths of Blood Cancer RBA

    World Cancer Day 2024: Know the truths and myths of Blood Cancer

    Healthy Fats to Antioxidant-Rich Foods: 7 ways to achieve radiant skin through diet ATG EAI

    Healthy Fats to Antioxidant-Rich Foods: 7 ways to achieve radiant skin through diet

    Recent Videos

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon
    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH) AJR

    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir Exclusive! Badminton Legend Pullela Gopichand speaks to Asianet News Network

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! 'PM Modi is very active in reviving Indian civilization; Temple will bring Ram Rajya'

    Video Icon