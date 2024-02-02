Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    India's UPI goes global: France's Eiffel Tower leads way, offers seamless transactions for Indians

    This groundbreaking collaboration marks a significant milestone, with the iconic Eiffel Tower becoming the first merchant in the country to accept UPI payments, revolutionizing the transaction experience for Indian tourists.

    India UPI goes global: France's Eiffel Tower leads way, offers seamless transactions for Indians snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Feb 2, 2024, 6:59 PM IST

    NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL) and Lyra, a renowned French specialist in e-commerce and proximity payments, have joined forces to introduce the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in France. This groundbreaking collaboration marks a significant milestone, with the iconic Eiffel Tower becoming the first merchant in the country to accept UPI payments, revolutionizing the transaction experience for Indian tourists.

    The announcement of this pioneering initiative took place at an event in Paris organized by the Indian Embassy to commemorate India's Republic Day. It underscores the growing significance of UPI as a preferred payment method, particularly for Indian tourists, who constitute the second-largest group of international visitors to the Eiffel Tower.

    With the integration of UPI, Indian visitors to the Eiffel Tower can now seamlessly purchase tickets online using UPI-powered apps, streamlining the payment process and enhancing overall efficiency.

    This strategic move not only simplifies transactions for Indian tourists but also presents new opportunities for merchants in France's tourism and retail sectors. The adoption of UPI in France signifies a paradigm shift in payment methods and heralds a new era of digital payments in the European market.

    The collaboration between NIPL and Lyra represents a concerted effort to make NPCI's payment solutions globally accepted and to create a universally interoperable payment system. Ritesh Shukla, CEO of NIPL, emphasized the organization's commitment to expanding UPI's reach beyond Indian borders.

    Christophe Mariette, Commercial Director of Lyra France, expressed pride in the partnership with the Indian government and NIPL, highlighting the significance of offering diverse payment methods globally. This collaboration not only strengthens ties between India and France but also unlocks new business opportunities for players in the French and European tourism ecosystem.

    As UPI continues to gain momentum globally, its impact in India remains unparalleled. With a user base exceeding 380 million, UPI has firmly established itself as a leading payment method in the country. In January 2024 alone, UPI witnessed a remarkable milestone, recording over 12.2 billion transactions, further solidifying its position as the world's most efficient instant payment system.

    In conclusion, the introduction of UPI in France marks a significant stride towards globalizing India's digital payment ecosystem. With the Eiffel Tower embracing UPI payments, the future of digital transactions looks promising, both in India and abroad.

    Last Updated Feb 2, 2024, 6:59 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India certain to become 3rd largest economy in our third term, says PM Modi (WATCH) snt

    India certain to become 3rd largest economy in our third term, says PM Modi (WATCH)

    Another Gyanvapi case? Signs of Hindu temple found in Mangaluru mosque, sparks fresh row vkp

    Another Gyanvapi case? Signs of Hindu temple found in Mangaluru mosque, sparks fresh row

    PM Modi laughs at Congress chief Kharge's 'Ab 400 paar' remark in Rajya Sabha; WATCH viral video snt

    PM Modi laughs at Congress chief Kharge's 'Ab 400 paar' remark in Rajya Sabha; WATCH viral video

    JDS delegation files complaint against Magadi MLA Balakrishna for electoral intimidation

    JDS delegation files complaint against Magadi MLA Balakrishna for electoral intimidation

    Sanatana Dharma remark lands Udhayanidhi Stalin in trouble; Bengaluru court summons Tamil Nadu CM's son vkp

    Sanatana Dharma remark lands Udhayanidhi Stalin in trouble; Bengaluru court summons Tamil Nadu CM's son

    Recent Stories

    Queen Elizabeth's custom Range Rover hits sales floor - Unveiling the jaw dropping royal price tag avv

    Queen Elizabeth's custom Range Rover hits sales floor - Unveiling the jaw dropping royal price tag

    World Cancer Day: Namma Metro services to start at 4.30 am on February 4 for CANWALK and Runathon vkp

    World Cancer Day: Namma Metro services to start at 4.30 am on February 4 for CANWALK and Runathon

    India certain to become 3rd largest economy in our third term, says PM Modi (WATCH) snt

    India certain to become 3rd largest economy in our third term, says PM Modi (WATCH)

    SPOTTED Ranbir Kapoor to KL Rahul; celebs elevate style game ATG

    SPOTTED: Ranbir Kapoor to KL Rahul; celebs elevate style game

    IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: Focus was on playing sessions and dispatching loose balls, says centurion Jaiswal snt

    IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: Focus was on playing sessions and dispatching loose balls, says centurion Jaiswal

    Recent Videos

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon
    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH) AJR

    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir Exclusive! Badminton Legend Pullela Gopichand speaks to Asianet News Network

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! 'PM Modi is very active in reviving Indian civilization; Temple will bring Ram Rajya'

    Video Icon