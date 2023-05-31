Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Maharashtra's Ahmednagar to be renamed as Ahilya Nagar, announces CM Eknath Shinde

    Since February, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had been demanding the renaming of the Ahmednagar district after the government renamed Maharashtra's Aurangabad and Osmanabad as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar and Dharashiv, respectively.

    First Published May 31, 2023, 6:28 PM IST

    Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday (May 31) said that the state government is all set to rename Ahmednagar as Ahilya Nagar. This comes as CM Shinde was addressing an event in Ahmednagar today. Ahilya Nagar will be dedicated to Ahilyabai Holkar who was the queen of the Maratha Empire and was born in Chondi village of Ahmednagar district.

    The announcement came on the day of 298th birth anniversary of the 18th century queen, also celebrated as Ahilyabai Holkar Jayanti.

    The event was attended by Maharashtra deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil and BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar among others.

    Earlier, Padalkar had said, "Ahmednagar's name must be changed to Ahilya Nagar. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis have changed the name of Aurangabad and Osmanabad after a demand raised by everyone. Following that people are also demanding of changing the name of Ahmednagar to Ahilya Nagar."

