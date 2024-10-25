Mahakumbh 2025: Reconstruction of Alopshankari Temple speeds ahead under Yogi government

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, round-the-clock efforts are underway to revitalize religious sites, ensuring that pilgrims from across the globe can experience the grandeur of Mahakumbh in line with its ancient traditions.

The Alopshankari temple is unique as the world’s only Shaktipeeth without an idol of the goddess. To enhance its spiritual appeal, the government is investing ₹7 crores in its reconstruction, with over 55% of the work already completed and full completion targeted by December 15.

The ancient Siddhpeeth of Alopshankari in Prayagraj has long been a significant centre of faith and devotion. This Mahakumbh will again stand out as a key spiritual destination.

More than 500 projects, worth approximately ₹6,500 crores, are being executed to prepare for this magnificent cultural celebration.

Situated in Alopibagh, west of Daraganj, the temple’s sanctum features a platform with a pond beneath the suspended cradle. Mythologically, it is believed that a finger of Sati fell here. Outside the main shrine, statues of Ganesha, Shiva, Kartikeya, and Hanuman are present, along with a nearby Shankaracharya Peeth.

The temple is especially popular during the Navratri fair, drawing devotees from all over the country and abroad for blessings and darshan.

Local belief holds that simply visiting the Alopshankari temple can alleviate one's sorrows. The temple stands out for its inclusivity, welcoming people of all faiths. It's said that when conventional treatments fail to cure children's illnesses, many turn to the sacred pond here, whose water is believed to have healing powers.

According to the Puranas, the palm of Mata Sati's right hand fell into a pond and then vanished, leading to the temple being named Devi Alopshankari. It is regarded as one of the foremost Shaktipeeths dedicated to the Goddess.

Anupam Parihar, editor of Saraswati magazine, notes that American writer Mark Twain was astonished by Prayagraj's religious festivals during his visit in 1896. In his writings, Twain described the place as "the realm of a hundred states, thousands of dialects, and countless gods," calling it the "birthplace of human speech" and the "mother of languages." He remarked that once seen, there is no need to visit anywhere else. Additionally, the 7th-century Chinese traveler Hiuen Tsang provided a vivid account of the Mahakumbh during his journey to Prayagraj.

