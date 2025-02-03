MahaKumbh 2025: Over 5 crore devotees expected to take Amrit Snan on Basant Panchami

The Yogi government ensures meticulous preparations for the Basant Panchami Amrit Snan at Mahakumbh. Akhada saints and devotees are excited for the occasion, with crores of devotees flocking to Prayagraj for the sacred dip at Triveni Sangam. All Akhadas will gather at the sacred confluence to perform the Amrit Snan.

The Yogi government is ensuring meticulous preparations for the Basant Panchami Amrit Snan at Mahakumbh, with Akhada saints and devotees excited for the occasion. On Basant Panchami, all Akhadas will gather at the sacred confluence to perform the divine Amrit Snan.

Crores of devotees are flocking to Prayagraj for the Amrit Snan at Triveni Sangam, while the Akhadas' chariots, elephants, and horses are being beautifully decorated. Following Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's instructions, the fair administration is ensuring all arrangements are in place to guarantee a smooth experience for both devotees and sadhus at the Mahakumbh.

Moreover, the false rumors circulating on social media about the event have been completely refuted by the saints and devotees.

In a statement about the Basant Panchami Amrit Snan, Akhada Parishad President Ravindra Puri said that on Basant Panchami, all 13 Akhadas will follow their tradition and perform the grand Amrit Snan. He said that under CM Yogi’s excellent administrative arrangements, all Akhadas are busy preparing for the event.

"The chariots and horses of the sadhus and sanyasis are being readied, and with God's blessings, all Akhadas will take the Amrit Snan at the Sangam on Monday", he added.

Peethadheeshwar Kailashanand of Niranjani Akhada also confirmed that there is no confusion about the Basant Panchami Amrit Snan. He stated that every Akhada will conduct the Amrit Snan as per tradition. He mentioned that Chief Minister Yogi has ensured outstanding arrangements at Mahakumbh, and all Akhadas will strictly follow both their traditional practices and the administrative guidelines during the Amrit Snan.

Basant Panchami marks the third and final Amrit Snan of Mahakumbh. Following tradition, all Akhadas will take their sacred dip at the holy Sangam in a designated sequence. Preparations are in full swing as Akhada officials, including mahants, presidents, mandaleshwars, and mahamandaleshwars, decorate their chariots, elephants, horses, and silver-capped vehicles with flowers, garlands, and various ornaments. The chariots of the mahamandaleshwars are being embellished with deity statues, auspicious symbols, representations of animals and birds, and sacred kalash.

Starting at midnight, Naga and Vairagi sannyasis will begin smearing their bodies with sacred ash and perform rituals to worship the Akhada's dharma dhwaj and their chosen deities. In an orderly and disciplined manner, all Akhadas will set off toward the Sangam, each carrying the palankis of their respective deities. Accompanied by the decorated chariots and horses, their devotees are also getting ready to participate in the divine Amrit Snan.

Notably, the excitement among devotees for the third Amrit Snan at Mahakumbh is reaching new heights. Since February 1, crores of devotees have been arriving in Prayagraj for the sacred dip, with an estimated 5 crore devotees expected to participate in the holy congregation on Basant Panchami.

To manage the enormous crowd, the authorities have implemented a well-planned strategy across the fairground. Various route diversions and barricades have been set up to control the flow of people.

Devotees are being guided along single entry and exit routes to reach the Sangam, while separate paths are in place for returning to the bathing stations and bus terminals. Vehicle entry into the fairground has been completely banned on the day of the event.

In addition, a dedicated green corridor is maintained to handle any emergencies or crowd-related incidents. This ensures that NDGF, SDGF, fire brigade vehicles, and ambulances can reach any incident site immediately if needed.

