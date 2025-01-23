Mahakumbh 2025: Over 10 crore devotees take holy dip at Triveni Sangam

Over 10 crore devotees have taken a holy dip at the Prayagraj Mahakumbh, marking a historic milestone. The Yogi government anticipates over 45 crore visitors, with millions participating in bathing festivals like Makar Sankranti and Paush Purnima. Despite the massive influx, daily life in Prayagraj continues uninterrupted, showcasing seamless organization.

Mahakumbh 2025: Over 10 crore devotees take holy dip at Triveni Sangam
Author
Asianet Newsable English
First Published Jan 23, 2025, 4:16 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 23, 2025, 4:16 PM IST


The Mahakumbh in Prayagraj has witnessed an unprecedented turnout of devotees, with over 10 crore people taking a holy dip in the sacred confluence of Maa Ganga, Maa Yamuna, and the mystical Maa Saraswati. The historic milestone was achieved by noon on Thursday, reflecting the immense faith and devotion of sadhus, saints, Kalpvasis, and pilgrims from around the world.

The Yogi government estimates that this Mahakumbh will host over 45 crore visitors, and the early achievement of 10 crore bathers reaffirms these projections. On Thursday alone, 30 lakh devotees, including 10 lakh Kalpvasis, participated in the holy ritual, contributing to the steady flow of daily pilgrims.

The bathing festivals have drawn record crowds, with 3.5 crore devotees taking the Amrit Snan on Makar Sankranti and 1.7 crore participating on Paush Purnima. The vibrant confluence area showcases India's diverse cultural tapestry as devotees from different castes, creeds, and countries unite in faith, embodying Mahakumbh's theme of unity.

Remarkably, while crores of pilgrims visit the holy city, life in Prayagraj remains uninterrupted. The district administration has ensured that schools, offices, and businesses operate smoothly, imposing restrictions only during major bathing festivals. This seamless coordination has brought joy to city residents, enhancing the grandeur of this global spiritual event.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

How to apply for a Driving License in India: Step-by-step guide AJR

How to apply for a Driving License in India: Step-by-step guide

Skull theft shocker in Bihar: Several human skulls stolen from graveyard in Bhagalpur; locals and cops stunned anr

Skull theft shocker in Bihar: Several human skulls stolen from graveyard in Bhagalpur; locals and cops stunned

Mahakumbh 2025: Devki Nandan Thakur praises CM Yogi, announces sanatan dharma sansad

Mahakumbh 2025: Devki Nandan Thakur praises CM Yogi, announces sanatan dharma sansad

Hassan SHOCKER! Dozens of snakes skinned, discarded in drain at Holenarasipur, locals concerned vkp

Hassan SHOCKER! Dozens of snakes skinned, discarded in drain at Holenarasipur, locals concerned

College student in Andhra Pradesh walks out of classroom, leaps to his death from third floor dmn

College student in Andhra Pradesh walks out of classroom, leaps to his death from third floor (WATCH)

Recent Stories

How to apply for a Driving License in India: Step-by-step guide AJR

How to apply for a Driving License in India: Step-by-step guide

Kolkata Metro UPDATE: GOOD news for commuters; Services increased from January 23 ATG

Kolkata Metro UPDATE: GOOD news for commuters; Services increased from January 23

Skull theft shocker in Bihar: Several human skulls stolen from graveyard in Bhagalpur; locals and cops stunned anr

Skull theft shocker in Bihar: Several human skulls stolen from graveyard in Bhagalpur; locals and cops stunned

Why You Should Start Your Morning With Jeera-Haldi Water

Why You Should Start Your Morning With Jeera-Haldi Water

9 actionable tips for choosing the best health insurance policy

9 actionable tips for choosing the best health insurance policy

Recent Videos

PM Modi Pays Tribute to Netaji, Engages with Youth on Parakram Diwas

PM Modi Pays Tribute to Netaji, Engages with Youth on Parakram Diwas

Video Icon
Firefighting Aircraft Help Halt Wildfire in North San Diego, California

Firefighting Aircraft Help Halt Wildfire in North San Diego, California

Video Icon
Bigg Boss Kannada 11 Winner LEAKED? Truth Revealed Before Finale

Bigg Boss Kannada 11 Winner LEAKED? Truth Revealed Before Finale

Video Icon
Urvashi Rautela Opens Up on BATHROOM SCENE Leak, Calls It a Promotion Tactic

Urvashi Rautela Opens Up on BATHROOM SCENE Leak, Calls It a Promotion Tactic

Video Icon
Vicky Kaushal's Grand Chhaava Trailer Launch with Trumpets and Dhol in Procession

Vicky Kaushal's Grand Chhaava Trailer Launch with Trumpets and Dhol in Procession

Video Icon