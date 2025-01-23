Mahakumbh 2025: Over 10 crore devotees take holy dip at Triveni Sangam

Over 10 crore devotees have taken a holy dip at the Prayagraj Mahakumbh, marking a historic milestone. The Yogi government anticipates over 45 crore visitors, with millions participating in bathing festivals like Makar Sankranti and Paush Purnima. Despite the massive influx, daily life in Prayagraj continues uninterrupted, showcasing seamless organization.



The Mahakumbh in Prayagraj has witnessed an unprecedented turnout of devotees, with over 10 crore people taking a holy dip in the sacred confluence of Maa Ganga, Maa Yamuna, and the mystical Maa Saraswati. The historic milestone was achieved by noon on Thursday, reflecting the immense faith and devotion of sadhus, saints, Kalpvasis, and pilgrims from around the world.

The Yogi government estimates that this Mahakumbh will host over 45 crore visitors, and the early achievement of 10 crore bathers reaffirms these projections. On Thursday alone, 30 lakh devotees, including 10 lakh Kalpvasis, participated in the holy ritual, contributing to the steady flow of daily pilgrims.

The bathing festivals have drawn record crowds, with 3.5 crore devotees taking the Amrit Snan on Makar Sankranti and 1.7 crore participating on Paush Purnima. The vibrant confluence area showcases India's diverse cultural tapestry as devotees from different castes, creeds, and countries unite in faith, embodying Mahakumbh's theme of unity.

Remarkably, while crores of pilgrims visit the holy city, life in Prayagraj remains uninterrupted. The district administration has ensured that schools, offices, and businesses operate smoothly, imposing restrictions only during major bathing festivals. This seamless coordination has brought joy to city residents, enhancing the grandeur of this global spiritual event.

Latest Videos