Mahakumbh 2025: Multilingual signages, cultural themes, and art installations delight visitors

Prayagraj is undergoing a massive beautification drive for Mahakumbh 2025, featuring multilingual signage, thematic lighting, art installations, and murals. These decorations aim to create a visually stunning and culturally rich experience for devotees.

Author
Asianet Newsable English
First Published Jan 4, 2025, 11:41 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 4, 2025, 11:40 AM IST

The Yogi government is sparing no effort to make Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj the grandest celebration of Sanatan Dharma, attracting crores of devotees across India and the world. For the convenience of devotees visiting the holy Triveni Sangam, over 1,400 multilingual signages have been strategically installed, with 610 in the city area and 800 in the fairgrounds. The vibrant and thematic decorations throughout Prayagraj instil a sense of pride and awe among visitors. 

From mesmerizing thematic and facade lighting to intricately designed pillars, installations, murals, and artworks, the city has been transformed into a visual spectacle. 

The PWD has already completed signage installation in the city, and over 90% of the fairground signages are in place, ensuring devotees of all languages can navigate effortlessly to their destinations. These enhancements promise to make Mahakumbh 2025 an unforgettable experience for all visitors.

A flurry of beautification projects is underway to enhance Prayagraj's grandeur for Mahakumbh 2025. The Municipal Corporation is driving progress in thematic lighting, with 95% of the 3,540 decorative poles installed. Their brilliance is captivating residents and visitors alike. 

The Tourism Department has almost completed facade lighting at all eight designated sites, doubling the charm of religious and historically significant locations. 

Cultural-themed pillars are being installed at 84 locations by the C&DS, with over 90% already in place, showcasing the region's heritage. Thematic installations have been finalized at all four designated sites, adding to the city's aesthetic appeal.

The Prayagraj Mela Authority has also contributed significantly, installing artwork over an expansive 15 lakh square feet within the fairgrounds. Mural paintings covering 0.33 lakh square feet are nearing completion, creating a distinctive and vibrant atmosphere that enriches the spiritual experience for devotees. These efforts ensure that Mahakumbh 2025 will be a visual and cultural masterpiece, leaving a lasting impression on all who visit.

Delhi Elections 2025: BJP releases first list of 29 candidates, Parvesh Verma to challenge Kejriwal

Bengaluru: BBMP orders demolition of over 400 illegal buildings in Mahadevapura, KR Puram

UP: Hamirpur man accuses wife, mother-in-law of harassment; demands action in final plea before suicide| WATCH

'My perception of India has changed': French woman lauds Ayodhya police for making her feel safe (WATCH)

Mahakumbh 2025: Six-colored e-passes launched for devotee safety and smooth management

Delhi Elections 2025: BJP releases first list of 29 candidates, Parvesh Verma to challenge Kejriwal

Bank Holidays 2025: Check out full list of holidays across India THIS year

HDFC to Tata: Top 15 mutual funds for 2025 that can give you high returns

AUS vs IND, Sydney Test: Bumrah suffering from back spasm, confirms Krishna; monitored by medical team

Bengaluru: BBMP orders demolition of over 400 illegal buildings in Mahadevapura, KR Puram

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

