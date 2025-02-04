Mahakumbh 2025: Bhutanese king joins CM Yogi for sacred dip at Triveni Sangam

Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, joined by UP CM Yogi Adityanath, took a holy dip at Prayagraj's Triveni Sangam. The visit included prayers at Akshay Vat and Bade Hanuman Temple, and a tour of the Digital Mahakumbh Experience Center, showcasing the upcoming Mahakumbh 2025.

Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, took a sacred dip at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj on Tuesday. He arrived in Lucknow on Monday to a warm welcome from the Chief Minister before heading to Prayagraj for the spiritual ritual.

After the holy dip at Sangam, King Wangchuck and CM Adityanath visited Akshay Vat and Bade Hanuman Temple for darshan. They also toured the Digital Mahakumbh Experience Center, witnessing the spiritual and digital essence of Mahakumbh 2025.

The visit of the Bhutanese King is seen as a significant step towards strengthening the cultural and diplomatic ties between India and Bhutan. The Mahakumbh 2025, one of the largest spiritual events in the world, has drawn global attention, and the King’s participation at the Triveni Sangam highlights the international significance of the sacred gathering.

During this, several prominent figures were present, including Cabinet Minister Satyendra Dev Singh, Nand Gopal Gupta 'Nandi', and Jagadguru Santosh Das (Satua Baba) of the Vishnuswami Sampradaya, along with other dignitaries.

Latest Videos