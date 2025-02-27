Maha Shivratri sees a historic convergence at Triveni as devotees from Nepal join the holy dip

The final ritualistic bath of Maha Kumbh 2025 on Mahashivratri drew massive crowds to Prayagraj's Triveni Sangam. Devotees from across India and Nepal participated in the spiritually enriching event, marking a historic moment.

On the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri, the sacred Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj resonated with the sweet tinkling of cymbals, holy chants, and vibrant colours as devotees from across the country gathered for the last ritualistic bath of Maha Kumbh 2025. The final bathing festival saw an overwhelming number of pilgrims making their way to this revered confluence, marking a spiritually enriching and historic moment.

As it was the last auspicious bathing day, crowds began assembling on the banks of the Sangam from midnight. While some devotees patiently awaited the Brahma Muhurta, the most sacred time for the holy dip, many took the plunge into the sacred waters before the scheduled hour, seeking divine blessings.

Among the countless devotees were four friends from Siliguri, West Bengal, who made a unique journey to Prayagraj. Dressed in identical bright yellow dhotis, Akash Pal (MNC employee), Abhijit Chakraborty (content writer), Raja Sonwani (pharmaceutical professional), and Abhishek Pal (lawyer) were united by their shared devotion to Mahashivratri at Maha Kumbh.

Expressing his excitement, Akash Pal said, "We are friends who drove from West Bengal to Prayagraj. When our vehicle permit ended, we walked the remaining distance to reach the Sangam. It is an exhilarating experience to be part of this magnificent gathering, especially on such a sacred day."

The four friends also carried saffron-coloured containers to take Ganga Jal back home. Many other devotees from Durgapur and Cooch Behar in West Bengal also made the journey to Prayagraj for the holy dip.

The sacred festival attracted not just Indian pilgrims but also devotees from neighbouring Nepal. Among them were four teenagers—Manish Mandal, Rabbaj Mandal, Arjun Mandal, and Deepak Sahni—who travelled with their uncle Domi Sahni to take the holy dip on Mahashivratri.

Wearing uniform tunics featuring Lord Shiva's imagery, and 'Mahakal' inscribed gamchhas, they expressed their deep spiritual connection. Speaking about their journey, Domi Sahni shared, "We are from Janakpur, Nepal, a place deeply connected to Mata Sita. Our city is also home to the Jahnavi temple. After completing our bath here, we will proceed to Ayodhya to seek blessings from Lord Ram."

The group undertook a long journey from Janakpur to Jayanagar, finally reaching Prayagraj via Indian Railways.

Many devotees said that the '144-year factor' played a major role in their decision to attend this Mahakumbh at all costs.

The once-in-a-lifetime event attracted people from across India, including Karnataka, Bihar, Delhi, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh, who traveled great distances to witness and participate in the historical spiritual gathering.

