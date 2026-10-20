Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami performed a havan and Kanya Pujan on Maha Navami, praying for the state's progress. He extended greetings for the festival and Vijayadashami, calling it a celebration of truth's victory over falsehood.

'Navratri Symbolises Worship of Feminine Power' Extending Maha Navami greetings to the people of the state, Dhami said the festival of Navratri symbolises the worship of feminine power and reflects India's rich cultural traditions.He added that Kanya Pujan inspires devotion and respect towards women. CM Extends Vijayadashami Greetings In a post on X, Dhami highlighted the significance of the festival, which celebrates the victory of truth over falsehood, righteousness over unrighteousness and justice over injustice."Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all of you on the sacred festival of Vijayadashami, celebrating the victory of truth over falsehood, righteousness over unrighteousness, and justice over injustice,” Dhami said.Emphasising the message of the festival, the Uttarakhand Chief Minister said it inspires people to overcome their inner flaws and foster harmony in society.“This festival inspires us to burn away the Ravana within us in the form of ego, anger, and evil, and to light the lamp of love, harmony, and unity in society,” he said. A Call for Personal Integrity and National Service Dhami also called upon people to renew their commitment to personal integrity, devotion and service to the nation on the occasion.“Let us, on this Vijayadashami, resolve to uphold purity in our conduct, devotion in our actions, and a sense of dedication to the nation in our hearts,” he said.(ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami performed a havan and offered prayers at the Chief Minister's residence on Tuesday on the occasion of Maha Navami during Sharadiya Navratri.On the occasion, Dhami performed Kanya Pujan, worshipping nine young girls as representations of the nine forms of Goddess Durga and seeking their blessings.The Chief Minister prayed to Maa Bhagwati for the progress of Uttarakhand and the happiness, peace, prosperity and well-being of all its people.Extending Maha Navami greetings to the people of the state, Dhami said the festival of Navratri symbolises the worship of feminine power and reflects India's rich cultural traditions.He added that Kanya Pujan inspires devotion and respect towards women.In a post on X, Dhami highlighted the significance of the festival, which celebrates the victory of truth over falsehood, righteousness over unrighteousness and justice over injustice."Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all of you on the sacred festival of Vijayadashami, celebrating the victory of truth over falsehood, righteousness over unrighteousness, and justice over injustice,” Dhami said.Emphasising the message of the festival, the Uttarakhand Chief Minister said it inspires people to overcome their inner flaws and foster harmony in society.“This festival inspires us to burn away the Ravana within us in the form of ego, anger, and evil, and to light the lamp of love, harmony, and unity in society,” he said.Dhami also called upon people to renew their commitment to personal integrity, devotion and service to the nation on the occasion.“Let us, on this Vijayadashami, resolve to uphold purity in our conduct, devotion in our actions, and a sense of dedication to the nation in our hearts,” he said.(ANI)