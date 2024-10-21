Maha Kumbh: Yogi govt devising action plan to ensure 'safe bathing', PAC, NDRF to be deployed alongside SDRF

The Yogi government is taking extensive measures to ensure a safe Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj. A comprehensive action plan is being formulated with the State Disaster Response Force, Provincial Armed Constabulary, and National Disaster Response Force to prevent untoward incidents during sacred bathing rituals.

Prayagraj: As part of its commitment to safeguard the well-being of every devotee attending Maha Kumbh 2025, the Yogi government is formulating a comprehensive action plan to prevent any untoward incidents during the sacred bathing rituals at Sangam.

The detailed action plan is being developed involving the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). Trained personnel from these agencies will be stationed at the ghats and in the waters of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Sangam, equipped with state-of-the-art technology.

With over 50 crore devotees expected to attend Mahakumbh, and thousands arriving daily to immerse themselves in the holy waters, efforts are underway to ensure the safety of visitors from around the world.

According to UP SDRF Commandant Satish Kumar, an action plan is in progress to safeguard devotees during the event, including discussions on the deployment of battalions and personnel. Officers will be strategically positioned at the ghats and in the water throughout the Maha Kumbh.

An SDRF official indicated that personnel will be equipped with underwater cameras, drones, speedboats, rescue boats, scooter boats, ambulance boats, and dragon lights.

Additionally, a sonar system will be utilized, along with floating jetties. Life buoys, rescue tubes, and throw bags will be available at all times at the ghats and in the water for immediate assistance.

The officer stated that water drones would be deployed to reach areas inaccessible to trained divers. To enhance safety, wearing life jackets has been made mandatory for devotees traveling to Sangam by boat.

A floating control room will be established on the water, staffed with quick response teams available 24/7. Essential resources will be provided at these floating stations to address any emergencies.

Additionally, in light of the increasing number of bathing ghats and their expansion, deep-water barricading will also be implemented.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued specific directives to the police and administration to ensure the safety of devotees. With the commitment to a 'Safe Maha Kumbh,' the Yogi government is taking every measure to ensure that devotees have an exceptional experience and return home safely.

