Maha Kumbh 2025: Yogi govt to facilitate quick access to Sangam for devotees with new water transport services

The Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department is introducing mini cruises and speed boats for devotees during Maha Kumbh 2025. This initiative aims to provide a smoother and more enjoyable pilgrimage experience, allowing quicker access to the sacred Sangam for holy baths.

Maha Kumbh 2025: Yogi govt to facilitate quick access to Sangam for devotees with new water transport services gcw
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Oct 24, 2024, 5:38 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 24, 2024, 5:38 PM IST

The Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department is set to provide an array of facilities for devotees and bathers during Maha Kumbh 2025, including access to mini cruises and speed boats for the first time to enhance their experience. Being provided for the first time in the history of Maha Kumbh, the mini cruises and speed boats will ensure a smoother and more enjoyable journey to the sacred Sangam, thanks to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's efforts.

The mini cruise and speed boat services will be available from the Triveni Boat Club, offering an efficient and comfortable means for devotees to reach the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers for their holy bath. With this, the Tourism Department aims to streamline the process of reaching the Sangam, ensuring that devotees can focus on their spiritual journey.

Also Read | Maha Kumbh 2025: Yogi govt ensures seamless flow of devotees with robust traffic plan

Tourism Officer Aparajita Singh shared that, for the first time, mini cruises and speed boats will be available for devotees to use during the festival. While these services started in December 2023, they will be offered for the first time during Maha Kumbh.

She further said that the water sports facility of UPSTDC was launched by CM Yogi, allowing quick travel from the Triveni Boat Club in Prayagraj to the Sangam in just a few minutes. This service will also be available on regular days from the Triveni Boat Club, located along Yamuna Bank Road in Prayagraj. 

The main goal is to provide easy transport for special guests and foreign visitors arriving at the helipad near the boat club, which is within walking distance.

Also Read | Yogi Adityanath honours Pt. Ram Kinkar Upadhyay on his birth centenary

Deepak Tandon, the operator of the Triveni Boat Club, mentioned that they currently have six speed boats that seat six people, two mini cruises that can hold thirty-five people, and two rescue boats. 

The cost for a speed boat ride is Rs 200 per person or Rs 2,000 per hour, while the mini cruise is Rs 150 per person or Rs 5,000 per hour. Families can book both types of boats, and the mini cruise also includes a changing cabin for women.

In addition to Sangam bathing, the boat club offers tours of the Yamuna River and visits to the Sujavan Dev temple. There are plans to increase the number of speed boats during Mahakumbh.  Previously, facilities were also available at Yamuna Boat Club and PDA, but for the first time, devotees will benefit from the Tourism Department's mini cruises and speed boats for Sangam bathing.

