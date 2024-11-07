Maha Kumbh 2025: Multilingual train announcements to assist devotees at Prayagraj stations

This will allow people who speak different languages from across the country to easily receive train information in their own language, making their journey smoother and more comfortable.

Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Nov 7, 2024, 4:04 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 7, 2024, 4:04 PM IST

To support the Yogi government's goal of making Mahakumbh 2025 a grand, clean, safe, and accessible event, the Prayagraj Railway Division is taking new measures to provide the best facilities for devotees visiting Prayagraj. As part of these efforts, they are introducing multi-language announcements at railway stations for the first time in Mahakumbh's history. 

Notably, the Prayagraj Railway Division is leaving no stone unturned to ensure a smooth and safe Mahakumbh 2025, in line with the double engine government’s goals. On one hand, efforts are underway to expand and beautify all railway stations in the city, while on the other, all necessary arrangements are being made to make the journey easier for the devotees.

Amit Malviya, Senior PRO of the Prayagraj Railway Division, stated that for the first time during Mahakumbh 2025, multi-language announcements will be made. This initiative will benefit devotees from all over the country who speak different languages and may find it difficult to understand Hindi or English, ensuring a more inclusive and convenient experience for everyone.

The Senior PRO further shared that the Railway Division is making arrangements for multi-language train announcements at all major stations in the city. Recognizing India’s linguistic diversity, the announcements will be made in 10 regional languages, in addition to Hindi and English. These languages will include Gujarati, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali, Assamese, Oriya, and Punjabi.

For this, the Railway Division is bringing in announcers from various divisions who are fluent in their regional languages. Furthermore, speakers for announcements will be installed at shelter areas and platforms to ensure maximum coverage. Plans are also in place to direct passengers to designated shelter areas based on their destinations, minimizing inconvenience and helping devotees return home easily after their bath during Mahakumbh.

