A delegation led by Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis, with Dy CMs Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar, invited President Droupadi Murmu to the flag hoisting ceremony of the Simhastha Kumbh Mela in Nashik and Trimbakeshwar on October 31.

A delegation led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, accompanied by Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar, Cabinet ministers and other dignitaries, met President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan and extended a formal invitation to the flag hoisting ceremony to be held in Nashik and Trimbakeshwar on October 31. The ceremony will mark the formal commencement of the Simhastha Kumbh Mela, setting in motion one of Maharashtra’s most significant spiritual congregations.

Details of the Presidential Invitation

During the meeting, the Chief Minister presented the President with a specially curated gift hamper showcasing Maharashtra’s diverse cultural heritage, spiritual traditions, tribal entrepreneurship, textile craftsmanship, agricultural prosperity and culinary legacy. The President has also been invited to attend the Maha Goda Aarti, the inauguration of the Nashik Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Authority website, the launch of the Kumbh Mela anthem, and the unveiling of a coffee table book and a commemorative postage stamp dedicated to the Kumbh Mela, all scheduled to coincide with the October 31 celebrations.

CM Fadnavis on the Invitation

In a post on X, Fadnavis wrote, "Honoured to meet Honourable President Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi today. During the meeting, I extended a formal invitation to her to grace the hoisting of the Dharmadhwaj for the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027. This marks an important milestone in the preparations for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela." https://x.com/Dev_Fadnavis/status/2112849968222392794

High-Profile Delegation

The delegation included Chhagan Bhujbal, Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection; Girish Mahajan, Minister for Water Resources, Disaster Management and Kumbh Mela and Guardian Minister of Nashik district; Dadaji Bhuse, Minister for School Education; Narhari Zirwal, Minister for Food and Drug Administration and Special Assistance; Himgauri Adke-Aher, Mayor of Nashik; Triveni Tungar, President of Trimbakeshwar Municipal Council; Chandrashekhar Panchakshari, President of the Nashik Purohit Sangh; Manoj Thete, President of the Trimbakeshwar Purohit Sangh; Narasimhakripa Das of the Ramteerth Godavari Seva Samiti; Justice Vivek Sonune, President of the Trimbakeshwar Devasthan and Joint Charity Commissioner; Dr Pravin Gedam, Chairman of the Nashik Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Authority and Divisional Commissioner; and Shekhar Singh, Kumbh Mela Commissioner, among other dignitaries.

An Artistic and Sensory Invitation

The invitation presented to the President features a distinctive artistic concept designed to convey the grandeur and spiritual significance of the Simhastha Kumbh Mela. Upon opening the invitation box, a three-dimensional pop-up artwork unfolds, depicting the mythological origins, spiritual importance and magnificence of the Kumbh Mela. The concept incorporates experiences associated with all five senses—sight, sound, smell, taste and touch—to bring alive Nashik’s rich cultural heritage, the sacred significance of the Godavari and the unique place of the Kumbh Mela in India’s spiritual traditions.

Gift Hamper Showcasing Maharashtra's Heritage

Tribal Entrepreneurship and Traditions

The specially curated gift hamper also showcases products from Shabari Naturals under the Tribal Development Department. These include incense sticks, food products made from millets, mahua flower-based products, bamboo handicrafts and forest honey. Collectively, these products highlight the traditional knowledge of tribal communities, the sustainable use of natural resources and the potential of local entrepreneurship. The selection also reflects the skills of tribal artisans, efforts to expand market access for locally made products and the broader objective of strengthening the economic empowerment of tribal communities.

Textile Heritage and Culinary Delights

Representing Maharashtra’s renowned textile heritage, the hamper includes a traditional Paithani saree from Yeola, known for its exquisite craftsmanship. Nashik’s agricultural prosperity is represented through black raisins and cashews, while the city’s distinctive culinary culture finds expression in its popular chivda. A selection of sweets and dry fruits further completes the gift hamper, offering the President a glimpse into Maharashtra’s rich and varied cultural traditions. (ANI)

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