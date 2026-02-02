An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 struck the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Monday at about 3.30 am, the National Center of Seismology (NCS) reported. The quake occurred at a shallow depth of 10 km in a region classified as highly seismically active.

As per the statement, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 km. The earthquake's latitude was reported to be 9.03 North, and the longitude was reported to be 92.78 East. In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.6, On: 02/02/2026 03:31:12 IST, Lat: 9.03 N, Long: 92.78 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Nicobar Islands" https://x.com/NCS_Earthquake/status/2018085410342416447?s=20

Seismic History and Risk

These islands are classified in Seismic Zone - V as per the seismic zoning map of India contained in 1893-1984 and are one of the most seismically active parts of the world. Several great earthquakes have occurred in the past. The devastating earthquake that occurred on December 26, 2004, caused horizontal and vertical movement of landmass in the Andaman & Nicobar Islands and generated "tsunami killer waves" which killed many lives and destroyed properties as never seen before, according to the Directorate of Disaster Management, A&N Administration.

Why Shallow Earthquakes Are More Dangerous

Shallow earthquakes are generally more dangerous than deep earthquakes. This is because the seismic waves from shallow earthquakes have a shorter distance to travel to the surface, resulting in stronger ground shaking and potentially more damage to structures, as well as greater casualties. (ANI)