The famous Pushkar Fair is now open, showcasing elite Marwari horses. Two specific animals, RDX and Alex, have become major attractions due to their impressive build and are valued at Rs 5 crore each for their exceptional breeding potential.

Magnificent Marwari Horses RDX and Alex Shine at the Pushkar Fair

Ajmer (Rajasthan) [India], November 13 (ANI): As the internationally renowned Pushkar Fair gets underway, the number of livestock owners arriving at the venue also remains on the rise. While the trading of animals has begun, the beautifully adorned livestock have also become a major draw for visitors. This year, the fair features horses of several magnificent breeds, but two, in particular, are the talk of the event due to their impressive height and striking physical build. 'RDX', a Marwari-breed horse that arrived from Maharashtra, is capturing everyone's attention with his 68.5-inch height. With his imposing stature and commanding presence, he has become a major attraction for both livestock owners and fair visitors. His owner shared that the horse displayed a striking temperament and flair from a young age—which is precisely why he named him 'RDX.' Meanwhile, 'Alex,' a roughly 10-year-old Marwari horse, is also making a distinct impression at the fair. Standing 65 inches tall, he is winning people over with his physical conformation and graceful gait. His price tag has also become a hot topic, with his owner valuing him at approximately Rs 5 crore. Speaking to ANI, the horses’ owner Majid Saudagar from Maharashtra’s Jalna shared, “These are Marwari breed horses, and they are used for breeding. They are giving very good results, which is why the prices are set at this level. They are priced at Rs 5 crore each.” Every year, traders and livestock owners from across India travel to the Pushkar Fair, bringing with them horses and other animals. This year, too, there is immense enthusiasm among equine enthusiasts. The presence of horses like 'RDX' and 'Alex' has truly added to the vibrancy of the fair. (ANI)