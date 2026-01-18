On Mauni Amavasya, over 3 crore devotees took a holy dip at the Magh Mela in Prayagraj. Officials, including Soumya Agarwal, reported normalcy and robust security arrangements. Flower petals were showered on pilgrims from a helicopter.

Prayagraj Divisional Commissioner Soumya Agarwal on Sunday emphasised that three crore devotees have already taken a holy dip during the Magh Mela on the auspicious occasion of Magh Mela. She added that while crowds continue to throng the ghats, the situation remains normal in the city. "Today, on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya, more than 3 crore devotees have already taken the holy dip... There is a continuous crowd on the ghats... Everything is normal." Agarwal told ANI.

Flower Petals Showered on Devotees

Earlier, flower petals were showered on the devotees who arrived for a 'snaan' at the Sangam in Prayagraj on the occassion of Mauni Amavasya. During the festival, the helicopter showered flower petals on the large gathering of devotees present on the Ghat for a holy dip during the ongoing Magh Mela.

DM Details Pilgrim Turnout and Security Measures

On this occassion, Prayagraj District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma stated that the ritual of the holy bath began at 12 midnight. He noted that despite heavy fog throughout the night, devotees continued to arrive in large numbers, and the influx of pilgrims remained strong since morning. He also said that around 3 crore devotees had taken the holy dip by 12 PM.

"The bath on Mauni Amavasya bath started at 12 o'clock at night. The devotees continue to arrive. Although there was a lot of fog at night, devotees still reached in large numbers. The bath has been going on at every ghat since morning....The weather is very pleasant," Verma told ANI.

"The sunlight is good....Till 12 PM, more than 3 crore devotees had taken the holy dip... The number of devotees arriving has decreased now..." added Verma. The Prayagraj District Magistrate further stated that the Magh Mela is proceeding in an organised manner, and security officials are deployed across all sectors to ensure safety in the area. "Mela is going on in a very organised manner. In every sector, our officials, police officers, Jal Police, SGRF, NDRF are doing their duty with great urgency. Devotees are bathing with full emotions...they are using the facilities provided by Mela. And in total, we have spoken to many pilgrims....they are very satisfied with the arrangement," added Verma.

CM Yogi Adityanath Extends Greetings

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended greetings on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya, wishing "new energy, enthusiasm, and resolve."

In a post on X, the Chief Minister extended a welcome to the devotees who arrived at Sangam for the holy dip on the occasion. "On the sacred occasion of the great festival of faith, Mauni Amavasya, a heartfelt welcome to all the revered Akharas, Dharmacharyas, saints, sadhaks, kalpavasis, and devotees who have graced the holy Sangam for the sacred bath," he wrote in the post. Furthermore, the Chief Minister wished positivity and determination to all. "By the grace of Mother Ganga, the bestower of liberation, and Lord Surya, may all the heartfelt wishes of everyone be fulfilled, may new energy, new enthusiasm, and new resolve awaken in life--this is my prayer....Har Har Gange!" he added. (ANI)