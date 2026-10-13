A Madurai influencer was forced to leave home after sharing his address for Diwali sweets. Pranksters bombarded him with fake COD orders worth lakhs.

An Instagram influencer from Tamil Nadu's Madurai has been forced to leave his home after an online request for Diwali sweets snowballed into a series of unwanted Cash on Delivery orders worth lakhs of rupees.

Veeramani had shared his phone number and home address online, hoping followers would send him festive treats. Instead, he became the target of pranksters who placed fake COD orders in his name.

The unwanted deliveries included televisions, refrigerators, washing machines and other household items. One order was reportedly for a television worth Rs 1.69 lakh. Fake posts also circulated online claiming that a Rs 70-crore T-90 military tank, an ambulance and even a rocket had been ordered for him.

As the orders piled up, the situation became increasingly difficult for Veeramani. Since the deliveries were placed on COD, he was expected to pay for items he had never requested. Delivery workers also found themselves caught up in the prank, travelling long distances with parcels he had not ordered.

Veeramani turned to Instagram to appeal directly to those behind the orders. "Why are you guys doing this? The delivery boys are coming from long distances. Stop doing this. Fifteen orders came in half an hour, and I don't have money for all of that," he said in one video.

In another appeal, he expressed frustration over the delivery workers being dragged into the situation. "Why should I get scolded by them? They're working and are unnecessarily involved. I don't have money, I am only begging. Stop doing this," he requested.

Despite his repeated pleas, the harassment continued. In a subsequent video, Veeramani said he was leaving town. "I'm going out of town. So many people are after me after people ordered in lakhs. They are scolding me," he said.

What began as a request for festive sweets left Veeramani dealing with unwanted deliveries, angry exchanges and mounting stress. His experience has raised concerns about the consequences of sharing personal information online and using it to place fraudulent orders.