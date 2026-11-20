A Madurai court has granted one-day police custody to Nishanth, the prime accused in the Tanishq jewellery robbery. Police have recovered the entire 11.4 kg of stolen gold and diamonds following his arrest and information provided.

Madurai Court Grants One Day Police Custody To Prime Robbery Accused

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 20 (ANI): A court in Madurai on Thursday granted one-day police custody of Nishanth, the prime accused in the Tanishq jewellery showroom robbery case, in which 11.384 kg of gold and diamond jewellery was stolen. Nishanth denied the involvement of Meenakshi, who is also an accused in the case, in the robbery. "Meenakshi (who is also an accused in the case) has no connection with this robbery either," he said.

Defence counsel Nishanth Periyarasu said the court had granted only one day of police custody subject to certain conditions, including providing all necessary facilities to the accused during interrogation. "Regarding the case of Tanishq Jewellery, in this case we are appearing for the accused named Nishant. The court has only allotted one day for police custody, considering certain terms and conditions. Those terms are that all the necessities must be provided to him. At the same time, the advocate appearing on his behalf can approach the accused person at the time of interrogation at any time from today evening 4.40 pm to the next day evening 4.40 pm," he told ANI.

The robbery took place on November 12 at the Tanishq jewellery showroom on Madurai Bypass Road, where 11.384 kg of gold and diamond jewellery was stolen. Police personnel on Tuesday escorted Nishanth, the prime accused in the case, from the SS Colony Police Station ahead of his production before a magistrate. The breakthrough in the investigation came around midnight on Monday when Adhiyaman Kottai police in Dharmapuri district intercepted and arrested Nishanth while he was travelling in a private omnibus from Bengaluru to Salem. A special police team from Madurai subsequently took him into custody and brought him back to the city.

Earlier in the investigation, police had seized around 5 kg of the stolen jewellery from Nishanth's father, Suresh, and his girlfriend, Meenakshi Nachiyar. During interrogation at the SS Colony Police Station, Nishanth reportedly disclosed that he had concealed the remaining stolen valuables on a hill near the Kapaleeswari Amman Temple in the Madakulam area. Acting on the information, police searched the location and recovered approximately 6.4 kg of gold and diamond ornaments. With the latest recovery, police have recovered the entire 11.4 kg of stolen jewellery. The investigation is underway. (ANI)