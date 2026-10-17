The Madras High Court has allowed the RSS to conduct route marches across Tamil Nadu, rebuking the state police for their repeated denials. The court also upheld the Speaker's acceptance of resignations from six AIADMK MLAs who had defected.

Madras HC Permits RSS Route Marches

The Madras High Court on Friday permitted the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to conduct route marches across 128 locations in Tamil Nadu on October 25 and November 1, while criticising the state police for repeatedly denying permission on grounds that courts had previously rejected.

Justice V Lakshminarayanan made the observations while hearing a petition filed by RSS North Tamil Nadu secretary VG Jagadeesan, who challenged police orders denying permission for the organisation's annual route marches and public meetings as part of its Vijayadashami celebrations.

The RSS had sought permission to conduct the processions on October 18, October 25 and November 1 as alternative dates. However, the state police rejected the applications, citing the presence of places of worship belonging to other communities along the proposed routes, statues of rationalist leaders, traffic congestion, the use of loudspeakers and potential law and order problems.

The Court observed that these grounds had already been considered and disapproved in earlier proceedings. It noted that the RSS had been approaching the Court for permission to conduct route marches since 2022 and referred to previous decisions recognising the organisation's right to hold such marches, subject to lawful restrictions.

The High Court also cited a 2023 order passed by one of its benches, which held that public roads remain secular spaces accessible to everyone, irrespective of religion, caste or creed.

Court Upholds Resignation of AIADMK MLAs

Earlier on Tuesday, the Madras High Court upheld Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker JCD Prabhakar’s decision to accept the resignations of six AIADMK MLAs who defected to the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan partly allowed a batch of writ petitions filed by AIADMK whip Agri SS Krishnamurthy challenging the Speaker’s order. The resignations were accepted between May 26 and June 29.