Teachers across Madhya Pradesh protested in Bhopal, demanding the withdrawal of the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET). The agitation is in response to a Supreme Court ruling making TET mandatory for in-service teachers to gain promotions.

Scores of teachers from across Madhya Pradesh gathered at the BHEL ground in Bhopal on Saturday to mark their protest, demanding the withdrawal of the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) exam.

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Protest Against Mandatory TET

The agitation comes in the wake of the Supreme Court observation indicating that passing the TET is mandatory for all in-service teachers to continue in service or gain promotions. Teachers with over five years of service remaining must qualify, and those having less than five years of service left are exempt from qualifying but cannot gain promotions without passing TET. The development has triggered widespread concern among serving teachers across the state.

'A nation-builder on the streets': Teachers voice frustration

Protesting teachers demanded that the mandatory requirement of clearing TET should be waived for those already in service. A teacher from Jhabua, Kailash Vashuniya, told ANI, "We, teachers from all 55 districts of the state, have gathered here at BHEL Dussehra Maidan. We have only one demand from the government: when we have already completed 20-25 years of service, why are we being asked to take an examination now? Are doctors who were recruited through PMT being asked to take the NEET exam again? Are engineers recruited being asked to appear for JEE Main again? Are police personnel being asked to undergo physical tests again? When such re-examinations are not being conducted in other departments, why is it being imposed only on teachers? It is unfortunate that teachers, who are nation-builders, are being forced to come out on the streets to protest for their rights."

He further said that they respect the Supreme Court's decision, but urge the state government to file a review petition and exempt teachers appointed before 2009 from the purview of TET. The RTE Act came into effect on April 1, 2010, and TET is being conducted for teachers appointed after that. "But why is it being applied to those appointed before it? Any rule is meant for the future, not for the past."

Legal arguments and future action

Meanwhile, another teacher, Bhadbhad Dangi, said, "The RTE Act was implemented in 2010, and any rule applies from the time it is enforced and onwards. It is never applied retrospectively. Therefore, our request is that our appointments be made based on the criteria set through official gazette notifications. All teachers appointed after 2005 have cleared the Vyapam examinations (Now Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB)). We have continuously undergone training in accordance with the prescribed rules and regulations."

He further said that Education is the backbone of society; "If education and teachers are removed, nothing will remain in the world. If those who are nation-builders are being troubled, how can the government talk about the country's progress?"

"Incorrect facts were presented before the court. Only a few states had stated that they were unable to find TET-qualified teachers, and the provision was meant for them, but it has been imposed across the entire country," Dangi added. The protesting teachers also warned that the agitation would be intensified in the coming days if their demands are not addressed. Nonetheless, the state government has filed a review petition before the Supreme Court. (ANI)