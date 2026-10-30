Madhya Pradesh celebrates its 71st Foundation Day with a three-day Rajyotsav in Bhopal, featuring cultural exhibitions, student scholarships, and major prize distributions for farmers, highlighting the state's heritage and development journey.

Madhya Pradesh Celebrates 71st Foundation Day

Madhya Pradesh gears up to celebrate its 71st Foundation Day with a three-day state-level festival (Rajyotsav) from November 1 to 3 at Lal Parade Ground in Bhopal, featuring cultural performances, development exhibitions, traditional food fairs and award ceremonies. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will inaugurate the state fest on November 1.

At around 11 am, he will inaugurate and visit the modern agriculture exhibition, development gallery, women's entrepreneurship pavilion and indigenous food fair. After that the main cultural evening and inaugural ceremony will begin at 6:30 pm, with the Chief Minister as the chief guest.

Festival Highlights and Objectives

Culture, Tourism and Religious Trusts and Endowments Minister of State (Independent Charge) Dharmendra Singh Lodhi said, “The festival is being organised to showcase Madhya Pradesh’s seven-decade development journey, rich cultural heritage and achievements. The three-day celebration will feature light music, folk and tribal performances, instrumental music, fireworks, handicrafts and development exhibitions, along with a traditional food festival.”

Lodhi further said this year's Foundation Day theme is ‘State Moving Forward on the Path from Heritage to Development’, highlighting the state’s commitment to preserving its spiritual, historical and tribal heritage while advancing in infrastructure, agriculture, industrial investment, tourism, technological innovation and employment generation.

Awards and Scholarship Distribution

During the event, CM Yadav will also present the 'Bhagwan Shri Krishna Meritorious Student Scholarship' and certificates of appreciation to 102 meritorious students. Each selected student will receive a financial award of Rs 1 lakh under the scheme operated by the Shri Krishna Pathey Trust under the Culture Department, the minister said.

“The Chief Minister will also felicitate 165 winners of the 'Kisan Kalyan Swabhiman Parv Quiz', an online competition organised jointly by the Veer Bharat Nyas and the Agriculture Department. Around 40,000 farmers from across the state participated in the competition. Of the participants, 15,298 secured full marks, and 165 winners from 55 districts were selected through a lottery from the merit list. The prizes include 55 tractors for first-place winners, 55 Bullet motorcycles for second-place winners and 55 electric scooters for third-place winners. The Chief Minister will felicitate winners from Bhopal, while ministers in charge of respective districts will distribute prizes elsewhere,” he said.

Public Engagement and Processions

As part of the pre-festival celebrations, cultural heritage processions featuring more than 400 folk and tribal artists are being organised to encourage public participation. Processions were held on October 30 from Sant Hirdaram Nagar to Lal Parade Ground and from Jawahar Chowk to Mandideep. While two more processions will be held on October 31, covering different parts of Bhopal.

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