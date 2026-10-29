A tragic incident occurred in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, where a man allegedly killed his wife on the day of Karwa Chauth. Police have registered a murder case and taken the husband into custody for questioning following a suspected domestic dispute.

Tragic Murder Reported in Gwalior on Karwa Chauth

On a day when married women observe Karwa Chauth for the well-being and longevity of their husbands, a tragic incident was reported in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior, where a man allegedly killed his wife on Thursday morning. The incident occurred in Tyagi Nagar locality under the jurisdiction of Murar police station in the district. The woman was identified as Madhu Srivastava, and she lived with her husband, Anand Srivastava and two children.

Upon receiving the information, the police reached the spot, registered an FIR under murder charges and took the husband into custody for questioning. City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Sandeep Bangre told ANI, “The police received information about the incident through the First Response Vehicle (FRV) at around 10.30 am, that Madhu Srivastava, who lived with her husband Anand Srivastava in Tyagi Nagar, had been murdered. Our police team reached the spot and secured the crime scene. We questioned her family members and her husband. Prima facie, it appears that the husband killed his wife. An FIR has been lodged under murder charges and probe on.”

Investigation and Family Details

He added that preliminary inquiry suggested a possible domestic dispute led to the incident, but the exact circumstances would be established after further questioning and investigation. “The couple got married in 2010 and have two children, a 14-year-old son and a 16-year-old daughter. The woman was reportedly a native of Bhind. The family had been living in their ancestral house in Tyagi Nagar since their marriage,” the CSP said.

The police are questioning the husband to ascertain the circumstances of the murder and the weapon or object used in the crime. Further action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation, he added. (ANI)

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