A 56-year-old head constable, Suresh Chaudhary, was found dead in his residential quarters in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. Police have registered a case and are investigating potential leads, including possible family disputes.

Head Constable Found Dead in Jabalpur Quarters

A 56-year-old head constable, posted at Ranjhi police station, was found dead at his residential quarters in the Police Lines area in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur district, prompting the police to register a case and begin investigation, an official said on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Suresh Chaudhary. His body was found at around midnight on the intervening night of November 10 and 11 at his residential quarters under Civil Lines police station limits in the district.

City Superintendent of Police (CSP), Sonu Kurmi told ANI, “A head constable, Suresh Chaudhary, aged around 56 years and currently posted at Ranjhi police station, was found dead at his residential quarters in the Police Lines area, which falls under Civil Lines police station limits. His body was discovered at around midnight on the intervening night of November 10 and 11. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.”

Investigation Details

“Prima facie, it appears that a family dispute or similar issues has emerged as a possible angle. Though the exact reason and circumstances surrounding his death will become clear only after the investigation. Further action will be taken based on the facts that emerge,” he added.

Preliminary Findings

The officer further said that in the preliminary inquiry it came to light that the doors remained locked for the last two days and the body may have been there during this period. But the exact time period would be known after post-mortem examination. “No suicide note has been recovered from the scene so far and after the post-mortem examination, we will be able to speak about how old the body was when it was found. According to neighbours, the door of his quarters had remained closed for the past two days, suggesting that the body may have been there during this period. The exact duration, however, will be confirmed only after the post-mortem examination,” the CSP added. (ANI)

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