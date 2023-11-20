Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Andhra Pradesh: Massive fire engulfs Visakhapatnam harbour, over 30 fishing boats destroyed (WATCH)

    Despite assertions of no casualties, local fishermen voiced suspicions of foul play, alleging the possibility of intentional arson by unidentified individuals targeting the boats—a concern that adds a layer of complexity to the ongoing investigation into this devastating incident.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 20, 2023, 10:35 AM IST

    In a devastating incident on Sunday night, a massive fire engulfed Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam fishing harbour, resulting in the destruction of approximately 35 fishing boats. Deputy Commissioner of Police Anand Reddy disclosed that the fire originated on a single boat and rapidly spread to nearly 35 fibre-mechanised boats around midnight.

    Fortunately, no casualties or injuries were reported in the aftermath of the incident, DCP assured, highlighting the swift response of police and fire teams in containing the blaze. However, the cause of the fire remains under investigation, prompting the initiation of a case to ascertain its origins.

    Several visuals showed frantic efforts of firefighters battling the flames while distraught fishermen watched helplessly at the harbour, portraying the chaotic scene that unfolded during the conflagration.

    According to officials, the fire incident, which reportedly took place around 1 am, was successfully subdued by 4 am. Visakhapatnam district fire officer S Renukayya detailed the collaborative efforts involved, stating that 12 fire tenders, along with support from the National Disaster Response Force and the Visakhapatnam Port Trust, were instrumental in extinguishing the fire at the town jetty area where the boats were anchored.

    Last Updated Nov 20, 2023, 10:35 AM IST
