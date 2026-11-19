Congress leader Madhu Goud Yaskhi slammed Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, alleging the Centre interferes with Rahul Gandhi's overseas visits. Rijiju had earlier criticized Gandhi for making inaccurate remarks about India's economy while abroad.

Madhu Goud Yaskhi Targets Rijiju Over Rahul Gandhi Foreign Visit Row

New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): Congress leader Madhu Goud Yaskhi on Thursday hit back at Union Minister Kiren Rijiju over his remarks against Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi. Yaskhi alleged that the Government of India had instructed Indian missions abroad not to cooperate with Gandhi during his overseas visits. Defending Gandhi's remarks abroad, he said the Congress leader had a duty to speak out, accusing the Centre of "curtailing" fundamental rights.

"When I travel with Mr. Gandhi to different countries, there are clear instructions from the Government of India, Ministry of External Affairs, instructing the ambassadors or the consul general not to cooperate with Mr. Gandhi, not to encourage any Indian diaspora to participate with him. They even went up to the stage, advocating, advising the local government, the Prime Minister or the ministers not to meet Mr. Gandhi. Is this called freedom? Mr. Rijiju, you are aware of that," he said. "Here in the name of freedom, you are curtailing the fundamental rights of every citizen. The LoP has a responsibility in a democracy; as important as a ruling party, a strong opposition is critical for the survival of a democracy, which you are undermining. That's what Mr. Gandhi is expressing wherever he's travelling. He is a citizen of this country and LoP. He has a responsibility to speak and expose your misdeeds, misgovernance and corruption, be it in India or outside India. He has not uttered a single word against India," he added.

He said Gandhi has not "uttered a single word against India", but simply spoke about the present government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Yaskhi added that Gandhi was criticising the government's "dictatorial policies, restrictive policies" and what he called the misuse of the ED, CBI and the Income Tax Department. His remarks came after Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday attacked Gandhi over his comments on India's economy and democracy during his visit to the United States, accusing him of making inaccurate statements about the country on foreign soil. Rijiju said the government generally did not want to pay much attention to Gandhi's statements, but it was necessary to register an objection when the Leader of the Opposition made remarks abroad that, according to him, misrepresented India's economic condition.

"We wouldn't want to pay much attention to what Rahul Gandhi says; however, as the Leader of the Opposition, when he goes abroad and makes highly inaccurate statements about India, we feel compelled to register our objection. It is high time he mended his ways," Rijiju said. The exchange follows a political row over Gandhi's remarks at Columbia University, which drew sharp reactions on Wednesday. The BJP termed his words "venomous", while Congress leaders and allies backed him. Rahul Gandhi had said India was heading towards a looming economic crisis given the "massive" unemployment and deep-rooted concerns regarding the country's education system. He said, "The blunt thing is that India is sitting on an economic disaster. That's the reality. One can brush it aside; the media can brush it aside, but India's got a massive unemployment problem. India's got a massive problem with its education system." Gandhi is on a two-day visit to the United States.