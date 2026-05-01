CPI(M) General Secretary MA Baby called exit polls 'contradictory', saying LDF could still win in Kerala. He also spoke on polls in TN & WB, and accused the Election Commission of trying to help the BJP in Bengal, fearing rigging.

CPI(M) General Secretary MA Baby on Thursday said the exit polls at times give "contradictory results" after pollsters projected LDF defeat in Keralam Assembly elections.

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"The Exit polls give at times contradictory results...In the case of Keralam, it could be very close to reality because it's a very close fight. There would still be the possibility of us getting a majority," Baby told ANI.

Kerala Exit Poll Projections

Exit polls in Keralam projected that the UDF is poised to unseat the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), bringing its 10-year rule in the state to an end.

Axis My India projected a comfortable majority for UDF and said it is poised to win 78 to 90 seats in the 140-member assembly. It said the Left Democratic Front would win 49 to 62 seats and the BJP-led NDA zero to three seats.

According to People's Pulse, the ruling LDF is poised to win 55 to 60 seats, UDF 75 to 85 seats and NDA 0-3 seats.JVC projected that UDF would win with 72 to 84 seats, LDF 52-60 seats and BJP-led NDA three to eight seats.

MA Baby on Tamil Nadu and West Bengal Polls

Speaking about the exit polls of Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, MA Baby said, "In Tamil Nadu, the exit poll predicts DMK-led alliance victory. But there is one exit poll with regard to Tamil Nadu also, which says that Vijay's outfit may get a majority. So it's not a uniform verdict coming from Tamil Nadu, too. In the case of West Bengal, I don't think that through a genuine electoral process, the BJP would be able to get a majority there."

Accusations Against Election Commission

MA Baby further accused the Election Commission of trying to help the BJP in th assembly elections, expressing concerns there will be "elements of rigging" during the counting on May 4.

"The way in which Special intensive revision had been implemented in West Bengal. Everywhere, the Election Commission and CEC Ganesh Kumar are trying to help the BJP...There would be elements of rigging in some places that cannot be ruled out. So we have to wait and see how the entire electoral process has functioned in the state of West Bengal," he said.

Exit polls projected that the BJP-led NDA was poised to win Assam and the Congress-led UDF Keralam with the most surveys also stating that the BJP is on its way to form its first government in West Bengal.

West Bengal Exit Poll Numbers

The surveys predicted that the DMK-led alliance would again return to power in Tamil Nadu, but Axis My India projected that actor-turned politician Vijay's TVK is set for a blockbuster performance in the southern state and is poised to get as much vote share as DMK in its debut election.

Matrize predicted BJP getting 146-161 seats in West Bengal, TMC 125-140 seats and others 6-10 seats.

JVC projected that BJP would get 138-159 seats, the Trinamool Congress 131-152 seats, Congress 0-2 seats, Left parties 0-1 seat and others 0-1 seat.

P-Marq exit poll projected 150-175 seats for BJP, 118-138 for Trinamool Congress and 2-6 for others.

People Pulse projected 95-100 seats for BJP, 177-187 seats for Trinamool Congress, 1-3 seats for Congress and 0-1 seat for Left parties.

Poll Diary exit poll projected 142-147 seats for BJP, 99-127 for Trinamool Congress, 3-5 for Congress, 2-3 for Left parties and 0-1 for others.

Tamil Nadu Exit Polls and the 'Vijay' Factor

In Tamil Nadu, Axis My India exit poll projected that Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) would get 98-120 seats in its debut election, DMK-led alliance 92-100 seats and the five-party alliance led by BJP getting 22-32 seats.

According to Axis My India, Vijay is ahead of Chief Minister MK Stalin in terms of choice for the next Chief Minister. While Stalin was supported by 35 per cent of those polled, Vijay got the support of 37 per cent.

Several other exit polls predicted that the alliance led by the ruling DMK will return to power in the state. (ANI)